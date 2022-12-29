Niall Currie expected to ring in the New Year changes at Portadown in bid to strengthen squad for Premiership survival fight

Football

Chris Rodgers could be joining Portadown in the January transfer window

Portadown manager Niall Currie is understood to be making significant progress in his mission to bring in fresh faces for the Danske Bank Premiership survival fight.

Currie began his second spell as Ports boss at the end of October and has been planning several changes to his squad.

Currie left Dundela to rejoin the Ports and he’s expected to bring defender Chris Rodgers from the Championship side to Shamrock Park.

Rodgers didn’t feature in the Duns’ 3-2 defeat to H&W Welders at Wilgar Park on Tuesday.

Defender Lee Chapman, who was on the bench for that game, may also move to the Ports as well as Duns midfielder Eoghan McCawl.

Striker Adam Salley is also expected to return to his parent club from Ards.

Salley joined the north Down side on loan on transfer deadline day following discussions with Portadown’s then-manager Paul Doolin.

But Currie will recall the frontman during the January transfer window.

Salley scored 13 goals in 13 games for Ards, earning him the NIFWA’s Player of the Month award for November.

His goals could now be crucial for the Ports in their relegation scrap. Currie, who also managed the club between 2016 and 2018, could also bring in former Coleraine defender Aaron Canning as well as Annagh United winger Craig Taylor.

The Ports boss is also an admirer of Loughgall’s Lithuanian-born forward Nedas Maciulaitis and his team-mate Ben Murdoch.

Currie is hoping several new arrivals can turn the tide at Shamrock Park.

The mid-Ulster men are rooted to the bottom of the table, nine points behind Dungannon Swifts.

But there will also be a few departures at the club.

Leo Donnellan, Katlego Mashigo and Don De Dieu Tantale were placed on the transfer list.

Portadown are waiting on the result of their appeal after losing their first Premiership win of the season for fielding an ineligible player. The Northern Ireland Football League ruled Alberto Balde was ineligible for a 3-1 win over Newry City.

Balde was named as a starting player on the official teamsheet but began the game on the bench and came on in the 28th minute.

Newry were awarded a 3-0 victory and Portadown fined £500.

Dominican Republic forward Balde was named in the official teamsheet but a late change saw Lee Donnellan drafted into the Ports side. This took place with the permission of the referee, Jamie Robinson.

However, Donnellan sustained an injury in the first half and was replaced by former Middlesbrough player Balde on 28 minutes and Portadown won the game 3-1 thanks to goals from Lee Upton, a 40-yard strike from Greg Moorhouse and Jordan Jenkins. The NIFL Competitions Committee determined the club was guilty of a rule breach.