Niall Currie faces uphill fight against Irish Premiership relegation after returning to Portadown, insists Philip Major

Portadown legend Philip Major says he hopes Niall Currie can steer the club to Premiership safety but he fears only an overhaul of the first-team squad will turn the tide.

Currie has left Dundela to return to Shamrock Park for a second spell as boss after previously managing the club between 2016 and 2018.

The 50-year-old steps into the hotseat vacated by Paul Doolin after a poor start to the season served up one point out of a possible 33. The Mid Ulster club narrowly escaped relegation last season and they are once again fearing the drop.

“I’m not sure changing the manager is the magic solution as the squad needs a complete overhaul,” said Major, who won four titles and two Irish Cups with the Ports.

“The playing squad has lacked quality going back to last season and perhaps Niall, with his knowledge of the Irish League, can strengthen the panel.

“But performances have been underwhelming, the squad lacks experience and needs to be refreshed.

“I guess it’s difficult for a club in the bottom half of the table to recruit players but how did a player like Isaac Baird end up at Glenavon?

“It didn’t work out for Niall at Portadown (the first time) but he can recruit players. The problem he has is Portadown could end up dead and buried.

“The challenge is to catch Dungannon and that won’t be easy. I don’t think the quality is there in the dressing room and Niall will need to address that.

“I feel sorry for the fans who care about the club and are suffering. There is some hope but Niall has big calls to make and they need a physical presence up front and to improve in so many aspects of the game. Niall is an excellent manager and now he needs an influx of fresh players to revive Portadown.

“I hope he can make a difference and the Ports don’t fall further off the pace.”

Currie joined Championship club Dundela in September 2021 following three years at the helm of Carrick Rangers.

The former Ards, Loughgall and Annagh United boss is bringing in Clifford Adams and John McAllister as part of his backroom team, the duo having worked with him at both Carrick Rangers and Dundela.

Former Bangor stopper Currie said: “I’m delighted to be back at the club, leaving Dundela was a massively hard thing to do with where we have the club now, but for me, I’ve unfinished business with my hometown club and I will do everything I can to keep this club in the Premier League.

“We want to thank Dundela FC for their co-operation during this process and the professionalism they showed throughout.

“Any announcements regarding other backroom staff will be announced in due course.”

Currie’s first game in charge will be Saturday’s visit to Coleraine.

For the experienced manager, it represents another go at reviving his hometown club’s fortunes.

He ended a six-year spell at Ards to join the Ports in December 2016.

It was a turbulent time in the club’s history, featuring a 12-point deduction, fines and transfer embargo imposed by the Irish Football Association around several financial issues.

The club was bottom of the Premiership when Currie stepped in to help and when he left 14 months later the club was fifth in the Championship table.

He steered Carrick Rangers into the top flight and he’s earned praise for reviving the Duns in the Championship.

Dundela defeated Crusaders in the League Cup earlier this season and also thumped Carrick Rangers 4-1 in the County Antrim Shield to book a Semi-Final clash with Larne.

Reflecting on his previous spell as Ports boss, he said: “I wouldn’t have left Ards for any other club bar Portadown.

“Everyone believes in themselves and thinks that they can solve all the problems.

“I still maintain that if I was given time then it would have worked. I look back on it now and it was the wrong time.

“The difficulty was that I just didn’t get a break. I had situations where we would have lost on a Saturday, and then I was going in to do my job on a Monday and people would stop you, or roll down their windows, and shout abuse at you.

“That’s the part that I found really, really difficult. It got to the point when on Sunday night I was dreading going into my work.

“I ended up being suffocated and I lost confidence in myself, but thankfully Carrick gave me an opportunity to rebuild my career.”

Doolin was appointed on a temporary basis in January and took over in a permanent capacity in May after keeping them in the top flight. His last game in charge was Saturday’s 4-0 defeat by Crusaders.

High-flying Championship side Dundela are now in the market for a new manager.

In a statement, Dundela said: “Dundela FC tonight can confirm that following a request from the Portadown FC Chairman to speak with our manager Niall Currie, an offer has been made to Niall from Portadown FC to return to the Premiership club. Sadly for Dundela, Niall has accepted this offer.

“Dundela FC wish to place on record our thanks to Niall for everything he has done for Dundela FC. Niall came to the club in September 2021 at a time when Dundela were rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, a team and club very low in confidence and to a team that seemed certain for relegation.

“Niall and his staff transformed things both on and off the pitch by implementing a new era of professionalism across the playing squad, which in turn made all us within the club improve, and installed a new belief that the players never had.

“An incredible run of results saw Dundela achieve safety, and finish only a few points from a top-six finish.

“This season has seen the positivity continue, a great start to the season with the signing of a very strong squad, the club sitting third in the Championship, and a Semi-Final with Larne in the County Antrim Shield to look forward to.

“Whilst we are deeply disappointed from a footballing perspective to lose Niall, we understand the decision, and respect the decision he has made to return to the Premiership, a place we hope to see Dundela FC in the very near future.

“Also leaving the club will be Cliffy Adams and John MacAllister, who will be joining Portadown FC with Niall.

“Dundela FC wish to thank Niall, Cliffy and John for everything they brought to the club, their professionalism, and most importantly for leaving the club in such a strong standing going forward, which makes seeking a replacement a much easier task.

“We would also like to place our thanks to Portadown FC for the professionalism in the way that this process was handled and managed.

“Good luck Niall, Cliffy and John.”