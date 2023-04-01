Niall Currie full of praise for ‘bit-part player’ Paul McElroy thriving at Portadown

Niall Currie has claimed that Paul McElroy was underused by previous managers after the striker hit the goal trail to raise Portadown’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Danske Bank Premiership.

McElroy has scored five times in 10 league appearances for the Ports since signing from Ballymena United in January and showed two of his other former clubs, Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders, what they let go after netting important goals against them in recent weeks.

That handful of goals have made McElroy Portadown’s leading scorer in a short space of time – a sign of how poorly they were performing in front of goal in the first half of the season – but Currie isn’t at all surprised by the form his new hitman has shown.

“I’ve been a big fan of Paul McElroy for a long time and I don’t think he ever played enough this last few years,” said Currie, who will hope to see McElroy on the scoresheet again when the Ports play their match in hand against Glentoran on Saturday.

“He was at Crusaders and didn’t really play regularly, the last year and a half at Ballymena he was a bit-part player and it always frustrates me.

“I look at him and for many years I was thinking that he would play for me every week.

“He’s got a wee bit of everything. He’s got a turn of pace, he’s got composure, he’s got a great left foot and for me he has been a top striker for a long time.

“He was leading goalscorer for Ballymena the last two seasons and people forget that quickly.”

Portadown manager Niall Currie hailed the attitude of his team in recent weeks

As well as McElroy Alan O’Sullivan has also delivered three highly important goals since his arrival on loan from Warrenpoint Town, Benny Igiehon netted a crucial goal to earn victory over Newry City.

Currie has also been quick to acknowledge the contribution of Cathair Friel despite his lack of league goals after Greg Moorhouse’s brief spell at the club came to an end a number of weeks ago following three goals in 10 appearances.

With a seven-point gap to make up on Dugannon Swifts and Newry City anything Portadown can pick up at The Oval could be key come the end of the season and Currie has seen enough evidence to be confident that his players have the determination to keep battling right to the end.

“The defeat to Carrick might have killed our momentum, but we got it back quite quickly with four points from the next two games at Newry and against Crusaders,” said Currie.

“A lot of people thought we would be sitting in this situation dead – absolutely dead. We’re not absolutely dead and things can change very quickly.

“One win can have a big impact, we are just reliant on other teams which isn’t a great position to be in.

“Our momentum is fantastic, the players have been fantastic, they are giving everything for the club and the supporters know that.

“We’ve just got them buying into caring and if you have got honest players who care you won’t got far wrong.

“We are showing character too, we have come back twice in the 90th minute and got rewards. I can’t praise them highly enough and you can see the effort levels they are giving.”