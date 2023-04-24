Niall Currie intrigued to see who has the heart for Portadown’s promotion push

Ambition: Niall Currie is determined to return Portadown to the Premiership at the first time of asking — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Niall Currie is preparing for another squad rebuild in the wake of Portadown’s relegation from the Danske Bank Premiership.

He is, however, predicting that if the club can retain the current playing staff then they will bounce back at the first time of asking.

There has been a running joke for some time with regards to the number of players that Currie signs in each transfer window.

While those jibes are something of an urban myth, there is an element of truth.

He had no option but to revamp the squad twice in a short space of time during his previous 18-month spell as Portadown manager. Only for the urgent reinforcements signed in January, the Ports would most likely have been sent down long before the penultimate game of the season and now that they have been condemned to Championship football for at least a year, Currie will have to do it all over again.

“Everything has changed now,” said Currie following the 3-2 defeat to Dungannon Swifts that left Portadown five points adrift at the bottom of the table with only three left to play for.

“We have had our discussions about budgets whether we are in the Premiership or the Championship. The bottom line now is that we have a whole squad out of contract again. It’s a situation that I’ve been in before, but we will see who wants to stay.

“We have a really, really good squad there and if we go into the Championship with that squad, I think there is a hell of a good chance we would win the Championship.”

Currie was clearly hurt by both the defeat and his team’s fate being sealed in front of a large travelling support that he insisted reflected the size of the club.

Despite a dominant performance for the final hour of the game and two Paul McElroy equalisers after first Ethan McGee and Jordan Jenkins had struck for the Swifts, the Ports couldn’t cling on to the draw that would have kept them alive going into the final day as Michael O’Connor’s late winner secured a play-off for safety for Dungannon.

“I said to the players after the game, if they didn’t realise how big this club is they just had to see what went on today when there is red and white around three quarters of the ground at an away game,” said Currie. “For anybody who moves on from this club, they won’t move on to a bigger club than this. No matter if they want to play in the Premiership or what they want to do or what their ambitions are, they won’t play for a bigger club than this club.

“That’s the heartbreaking moment for me — the fact that some of them don’t get it, but they will get it eventually.

“This is a huge club and to go out like that today is just sickening. It’s just sickening.

“You can never eliminate individual errors from football, but it hurts.”

DUNGANNON: Dunne, Scott (O’Kane 58), Marron, (Animasahun 46), McGinty, Curry, McGee, Knowles, Mayse (Bruna 76), Jenkins (Moore 83), O’Connor, Walsh (Smith 46). Unused subs: Nelson, Lynch.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Rodgers, Upton, Walker (O’Sullivan 56), Chapman, McCawl (Igiheon 90), Archer, Wilson, Russell, (Balde 80) Friel, McElroy. Unused subs:Mastny, Stedman, Teggart, Jordan.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey)

Man of the match: Ethan McGee

Match rating: 8/10