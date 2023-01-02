Niall Currie pledges to bolster Portadown’s attacking threat after Dungannon Swifts hold out for point in basement battle

Portadown 0 Dungannon Swifts 0

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels felt his team were better in the second half than the first

Portadown manager Niall Currie was impressed by what he saw from his new arrivals against Dungannon Swifts

Portadown boss Niall Currie praised the impact of his new signings – and expects more to follow this month.

Currie has brought in five players – four making their debuts against Dungannon – but admits their forward line still needs to be improved.

The Ports are the lowest scorers in the league on seven goals, and drew another blank here.

Currie said: “We’ve got three or four guys on the transfer list. Obviously everything we do will depend on who we can move on, but we are still in the market for another two or three players, definitely.”

“We still have some work to do – we need to strengthen in the last third of the pitch too, there is no doubt about that.

“We will hopefully do that over the next week or so.”

Three fresh faces were given full debuts yesterday, with Chris Rodgers excellent at the heart of the Ports’ defence. Lee Chapman and Eoghan McCawl also started, with Cathair Friel a second half substitute.

In a high-stakes game between the bottom two sides, chances were few and far between. Dungannon first went close through Michael O’Connor, whose shot hit Barney McKeown to make it a lot easier for goalkeeper Jethren Barr.

Jordan Jenkins and Alberto Balde carried the most threat for Portadown, who looked dangerous in the first half. Jenkins headed wide from a Chapman cross, then Reece Jordan’s delivery picked out Rodgers but his header lacked power.

The Swifts improved in the second half and came very close when Ben Cushnie headed Joe McCready’s cross against the post.

Currie added: “We are a bit frustrated because we think we missed an opportunity in the first half.

“We were the better team then and had two or three really wonderful opportunities.

“When you miss chances like we did, it is frustrating.”

This was Dungannon’s first point away from home all season, and they remain nine points ahead of their bottom-placed opponents.

Boss Dean Shiels saluted an improved second half display.

“The first half was poor from us – we worked hard all week in training on how we could hurt them, and we didn’t see it until after half-time,” he said.

“I was so pleased with the character and the quality in the second half.”

PORTADOWN: Barr, Balde (Stedman, 86), Upton, McKeown, Rodgers, Chapman, Archer, Jordan, McCawl, Moorhouse (Friel, 64), Jenkins (Wilson, 72). Subs not used: McKenna, Beverland, Russell, Teggart.

DUNGANNON: Dunne, McGee, Marron, Animasahun, J Scott, Knowles, Bruna, Walsh, Campbell (Cushnie, 46), McCready, O’Connor (Mayse, 55). Subs not used: Nelson, Gallagher, Barr, McGinty, S Scott.

Referee: Ben McMaster

Match rating: 3/10

Man of the match: Chris Rodgers