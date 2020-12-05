Niall Currie: Who are referees accountable to? They should come out and explain controversial decisions

Carrick boss wants accountability after controversial decision in loss

Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie has called for referees to be publicly accountable for their decisions after the latest penalty controversy in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The award by Evan Boyce in the 20th minute of Rangers' game at Ballymena in midweek left not only Currie but virtually everyone else in the ground stunned.

There was no appeal from any of the Ballymena players as Chris Rodgers grappled with Jonny Addis from a corner in a crowded penalty area, but Boyce pointed to the spot to the disbelief of the Carrick players and management.

"It was an astonishing decision," said Currie. "I have watched it back and still can't see anything wrong. It was a great header. If every coming together like that is penalised we will have at least five penalties every match.

"Ballymena is a difficult place to come to and then you get a decision like that. I'm accountable to my chairman for our results. Who is the referee accountable to? He should come out and tell people what he has seen because nobody else in the ground saw it.

"Things have to change."

Although Ballymena went on to win 2-0, Currie insists the penalty award was the turning point.

"We had started well, there was nothing in the match and then you have a nothing penalty awarded against you," he went on. "That decision ruffles everyone's feathers, suddenly you have indiscipline in players, players chirping back and we have three players booked.

"We looked out on our feet for the last 15 minutes, but for an hour there was not a lot of difference between the teams and I look forward to getting them at Carrick Rangers. The difference between the teams was the cutting edge in the final third."

There was an obvious reason why the Carrick players were second best in the final quarter - it was their first game for three weeks after the entire squad was forced into self-isolation because of Covid-19 protocols following the game with Portadown.

"I'm not going to use that as an excuse but, yes, we had 14 players in the house for two weeks. More importantly, it looks as if we have lost Jonny Frazer for a while after he pulled up with a hamstring injury and Alex Gawne has had another setback," said Currie.

"It means we had to finish with two false nines. I'm going to have to think about that for Saturday."

Warrenpoint, after their victory over Linfield, are the visitors to the Belfast Loughshore Arena today but Currie will be hoping it is the Barry Gray side that Ballymena looked comfortable against which turns up.