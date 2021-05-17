Niall Currie’s bizarre Carrick exit remains shrouded in mystery as interview gives little away

Portadown 2 Carrick Rangers 1

Niall Currie said very little to very few people, then got into his car and drove out of Shamrock Park.

As he did so, as far as he was concerned, he was no longer the manager of Carrick Rangers.

The team he had just relinquished control of had only walked off the pitch after a 2-1 defeat to Portadown and, when giving his post-match reaction to BBC Sport NI, Currie told the interviewer that he was resigning from his post.

His players and staff were next to know.

The club’s board and chairman Peter Clarke the last, it would seem. With Currie long gone, they were the last of the Carrick party remaining in the ground and they were still in the dark with regards to the status of their manager as they subsequently drove away.

Vague? Definitely. Bizarre? Incredibly.

Shrouded in mystery? Maybe, although maybe not.

It might not be so much what Currie said and to whom, possibly more what he didn’t say — and who he didn’t speak to.

As he dropped his bombshell to the BBC, Currie ‘first and foremost’ thanked the club’s supporters and then ‘finally’ he thanked the players.

There wasn’t much before, nothing in between or after. No mention of the board and he didn’t seem at pains to acknowledge appreciation from those who appointed him in the summer of 2018 and then extended his contract at the beginning of this season that would have taken Currie through to the end of the 2022-23 campaign. That contract is worth very little now.

His line that ‘circumstances have come in to play’ may hint at why he has gone and the strange timing, with just two matches to go this season. Why not see the campaign out and then quit?

One source suggested to the Belfast Telegraph that, while there were a small number of minor issues that they weren’t quite on the same page over — how significant may depend on who you ask — there had been nothing to suggest that there was anything of any importance that would cause a parting of the ways.

That, however, is what has happened and the manager who restored Carrick Rangers to the Premiership two years ago and led them to eighth place before last season was halted by coronavirus has gone, with the exact reasons still a mystery.

One reason can be ruled out. Currie definitely didn’t lose the faith of his players.

When Lee Bonis put Portadown in front shortly before half time, it was just reward for some attractive football by Matthew Tipton’s team and punishment for Carrick fluffing chances, with Michael Smith being inches away from an opening goal when he cracked a shot off the bar.

Carrick then showed stickability to stay in the game as Portadown carved out a number of chances in the second half, with Aaron Hogg making save after save before he brought down Bonis in the box in the final minute. Adam Salley rattled home the penalty to secure the points. Carrick still rallied and Corey McMullan’s injury-time strike gave them some reward for their efforts.

Scott Irvine will step up to lead Carrick into their final two games of the season. Why he is needed in the first place, however, nobody — bar Niall Currie — really knows.

PORTADOWN: Carney, Kerr, Finnegan, McCallum, Hall, Teggart (Conaty, 66 mins), Tipton, Warde, Salley, Bonis, Tilney. Unused subs: Buchanan, Lavery, Murray, Croskery, Guy, Jordan.

CARRICK RANGERS: Hogg, Forsythe, Gordon, Loughran, Chapman, Glendinning, Cherry (Kalla, 72 mins), Smith, Neale, Gibson (Jenkins, 65 mins), Amderson (McMullan, 58 mins) Unused subs: Connor Friel, Rodgers, Millar, Ramsey.

Referee: Ben McMaster.

Man of the match: Sam Warde

Match rating: 8/10