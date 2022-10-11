Niall Currie’s boys are too hot as dazzling Dundela conquer Carrick Rangers on former manager’s return

Carrick Rangers 1 Dundela 4

David Fearon grabbed the priceless goal that helped take Niall Currie’s Dundela into the semi-final of the ToalsBet.Com County Antrim Shield at the Loughshore Hotel Arena last night.

The Championship side achieved what Premiership giants Linfield and Crusaders failed to do – beat Carrick Rangers on their own patch, ensuring a joyous return for Currie on his return to Carrick.

His boys roared into a two-goal first half lead through Ciaran Dobbin and Eamon Fyfe, but David Cushley give Carrick a glimmer of home just before the interval by pulling one back.

But it was Fearon’s excellent strike just before the hour that sucked the life of Stuart King’s team before substitute Benny Igiehion piled on the agony by grabbing a fourth late on.

Dundela will now face Larne in the semi-final at Wilgar Park on November 15.

It took the Duns merely 106 seconds to break the deadlock. Defender Stevie Gordon dithered on a clearance and was punished by Dobbin, who took a great touch before curling home a beauty. Rangers attempted to come back off the ropes with Ben Tilney picking out Emmet McGuckin at the back post, but he could only scuff his shot into the hands of former Rangers’ shot stopper Neil Shields.

Lloyd Anderson was then presented with a glorious chance when the ball ping-ponged around the six-yard box, but he too could only poke his shot at the grateful goalkeeper.

But the home fans were silenced again five minutes before the interval – another goal that will give boss King a headache.

Jim Ervin was caught in possession ad Fyfe chased a hopeful punt through the middle and, when he nicked the ball away from the veteran defender, his finish was sublime.

Carrick grabbed a lifeline three minutes later. Cushley’s speculative shot from the edge of the box appeared to take a deflection before fizzing past a startled Shields.

The Duns should have been out of sight three minutes after the break when Fearon’s piercing pass sent Fyfe clear, but he could only shoot against the legs of Glendinning.

But Fearon had better luck on 57 minutes. He showed a cool head and great feet to work he ball on to his right boot before drilling a wicked shot into the bottom corner.

Igiehon had the Carrick fans heading for the exit seven minutes from time when his booming header flashed into the net, leaving Glendinning helpless.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Stewart, Ervin, Gordon, Cushley (Kalla 62), Mitchell, McGuckin (Cherry 62), Allen, Reece Glendinning, Tilney, Anderson (McKiernan 62).

Subs not used: Hogg, Surgenor, Waite, Gillen.

DUNDELA: Shields, Kane, McKay, Rodgers, McGovern, McCawl, Fyfe, Dobbin (Annett 62), Dinu, Fearon (Igiehon 71), Chapman.

Subs not used: Kirk, Beattie, Shaw, Faulkner, Cairns.

Referee: Steven Gregg.

Man of the match: Ciaran Dobbin.

Match rating: 7/10.