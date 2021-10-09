Niall Grace: Ballinamallard vs Institute Championship match suspended after serious injury suffered by former Cliftonville midfielder

An Irish League game has been abandoned due to a serious injury for the second time this season.

Former Cliftonville midfielder Niall Grace was the unfortunate player this time, stretchered into an ambulance some 50 minutes after he sustained a suspected broken leg.

The game had only been 10 minutes old when Ballinamallard midfielder Grace went down as a result of his own tackle on Stute’s Liam Walsh.

The 28-year-old was red carded for the challenge by referee Shane McGonigle, who abandoned the game 40 minutes later.

Ballinamallard tweeted: “Match abandoned after serious injury to Niall Grace, appeared to get his boot stuck in the ground as he went for tackle, sadly the tackle looked bad but it was clearly unintentional. We wish Niall well and a speedy recovery.”

Institute manager Brian Donaghey previously worked with Grace at both Solitude and Stute,

"I did fear the worst when I heard the noise after the tackle and I wasn't sure if it was Liam or Niall,” he told the Derry Journal.

"Having worked with Niall and I know him personally, he's a fantastic lad and I have a lot of time for him and our best wishes go to him.

"Hopefully he has a speedy recovery and hopefully it isn't as bad as first feared."

Just last month, Carrick Rangers’ game at Glenavon was abandoned due to an injury suffered by Lee McNulty.