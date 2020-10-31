Niall Quinn has crucial say as Linfield land title blow against Crusaders

Linfield 2 Crusaders 1

Spot on: Linfield ace Andy Waterworth wheels away as his cheeky chipped penalty gets the better of Sean O’Neill

Three wins out of three. Champions Linfield have made the perfect start to the defence of their Irish League crown. They were pushed all the way by Crusaders at Windsor Park but came out on top thanks to a first-half penalty from Andy Waterworth and a brilliant late effort from Niall Quinn.

New signing Adam Lecky grabbed an even later goal for the Crues in a thrilling finale but it wasn't enough as David Healy's men claimed what could be a crucial victory come the end of the campaign.

Both sides, who between them have won the last six titles, entered the eagerly-awaited fixture with two league wins out of two, knowing that their 0 could go at Windsor. Perhaps that's why it was so tight and tactical early on with defenders in charge and the creative players striving to carve out an opening.

Given how well he has started the campaign, some Crusaders fans may have been taken aback to see Jordan Owens on the bench while another stalwart of Irish League football, Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew, missed out altogether through injury.

Linfield's summer signing Navid Nasseri was sensational in last weekend's victory at Ballymena and he was involved in the most exciting moments at both ends in the first half-hour, producing a superb pass for right-back Conor Pepper to cross for Waterworth who headed over and then needlessly giving the ball away to Crusaders striker Jamie McGonigle whose shot was blocked by Jimmy Callacher.

Former Glentoran ace Nasseri was a central figure when the deadlock was broken in the 40th minute, delivering another high-class pass inside the full-back for Pepper, roaring into the box. With Michael Ruddy caught on the wrong side when he tangled with the man in blue and Pepper fell to the turf, referee Ian McNabb pointed to the spot.

On another night Crues defender Ruddy may have got away with it but this was not one of those nights. Cool as a cucumber, Linfield's magnificent No.7 Waterworth cheekily chipped the penalty down the middle leaving the diving Sean O'Neill stranded. Waterworth raced towards the fans as happy as a kid with a toffee apple at Halloween.

Always a danger at set-pieces due to Kirk Millar's ability, the home side almost doubled their lead before the break with Mark Haughey heading wide.

With Kyle McClean and Bastien Hery dovetailing well in midfield, Healy's side were lively in the second period and but for a brilliant clearance from Chris Hegarty, Callacher would have nodded in Millar's delivery. Moments later a floated free-kick from Quinn hit the post.

With Owens and Lecky on for the last third, finally the visitors looked like making something happen with Chris Johns saving from McGonigle and then pushing over a fierce free-kick from substitute David Cushley.

With the Crues desperate for a leveller, they were hit by the desire and drive of Quinn on 84 minutes who raced from the left side of the pitch into the area to head home another wonderful cross from Millar.

To their credit, Stephen Baxter's side refused to give in with Lecky nodding in a fabulous Jordan Forsythe assist on 87 minutes. It may have taken a while to get going but it was a compelling watch in the latter stages.

LINFIELD: Johns, Pepper, Haughey, Callacher, Quinn, Hery (McGivern 72), McClean, Millar, Stewart (Fallon 62), Nasseri (Lavery 72), Waterworth. Subs not used: Moore, Larkin, Clarke, Kearns.

CRUSADERS: O'Neill, Forsythe, Hegarty, Brown, Ruddy, Clarke (Lecky 66), Lowry, Thompson, Heatley (Cushley 80), Kennedy (Owens 58), McGonigle. Subs not used: Doherty, Hale, Waddell, O'Rourke.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Coleraine)

Match rating: 6/10

Man of the match: Kyle McClean (Linfield)