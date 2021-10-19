Niall Quinn’s terrific treble inspires ruthless Linfield to win over Dundela

Co Antrim Shield: Linfield 6-1 Dundela

Andrew Clarke wasn’t Linfield’s most high-profile signing in the summer, but the 18-year-old forward could prove to be a brilliant addition.

The teenager sent David Healy’s men on their way to the County Antrim Shield semi-finals, netting his first goal for the Blues early on in an industrious performance against Championship side Dundela before the floodgates opened after the break. The brilliant Niall Quinn hit a hat-trick, Ahmed Salam found the net and there was a cracker from Jimmy Callacher to make it a super six at Windsor.

Another 18-year-old to watch is Joshua Archer, who excelled for Linfield in midfield on the night.

Healy made a host of changes to the side that won 3-0 in the league at Warrenpoint on Saturday but still put out a strong side, including Callacher, making his 300th appearance for the Blues. After missing the weekend fixture, with his wife Claire giving birth to their baby boy Archie, club captain Jamie Mulgrew was back in the centre of the park.

Dundela had an experienced team out with Irish League stalwarts Tony Kane, Johnny Taylor, Kyle Owens and Willie Faulkner in Niall Currie’s starting line-up.

In goal for the east Belfast team was Marc Matthews, son of former Lisburn Distillery goalkeeper Philip, and he was picking the ball out of the net after just eight minutes when Clarke was gifted the opportunity to score by Kane. Clarke couldn’t believe his luck when he found himself in the clear and he made it count, confidently rounding Matthews before sliding the ball home.

At that stage Linfield fans were wondering, ‘How many?’

To their credit the Championship team didn’t fold in the first half. Gifted technician Marty Donnelly was looking to carve out openings and there were a couple of half chances in the remainder of the first half but the visitors kept the door shut.

The problem for the Duns was that on the rare occasions they entered Linfield territory, they lacked the conviction.

In the second period the away team wilted and Linfield ripped them to shreds. Quinn produced fine finishes on 54 and 60 from Mulgrew and Salam assists. In between, Salam broke his Blues duck, netting close in after super work from Clarke and then on 67 came the goal of the evening when the outstanding Callacher lashed in with his left foot.

On 75 there was some consolation for Dundela thanks to a brilliant strike from substitute Rhys Annett prior to Quinn completing his hat-trick in injury time.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Roscoe-Byrne, Quinn, Larkin, Callacher, Mulgrew (McCoubrey 65), Clarke (Carroll 69), Donnelly (Marshall 59), Salam, Chadwick, Archer. Subs not used: Ruddy, Green, Manzinga, Fallon.

DUNDELA: Matthews, Kane, Warnock (Annett 61), Taylor, Owens, Faulkner, McMaster, Beggs (McCawl 61), Smith, Robinson (McKay 55), Kane. Subs not used: McNicholl, Hughes, Sergeant, Shaw.

Referee: Ross Dunlop.

Man of the natch: Niall Quinn

Match rating: 6/10