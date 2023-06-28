NIFL 2023/24 fixtures: Champions Larne to kick off title defence hosting Dungannon at Inver Park

Larne fans will be hoping the club can replicate last season's Irish League success

Irish League champions Larne will take on Dungannon Swifts as they kick off their defence of the Gibson Cup when the new season gets underway on Saturday 5 August.

Last season, the Inver Park outfit claimed their first premiership title in the club’s 134-year history, so expectations will remain high among fans.

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) has on Wednesday morning confirmed the full fixtures list for the season ahead.

In the first weekend of action, new managers will be looking to make their mark as Jim Magilton takes Cliftonville to Windsor Park to face Linfield, while Ballymena United travel to derby rivals Coleraine with Jim Ervin at the helm.

Warren Feeney’s Glentoran also start the season on the road, away to Glenavon.

Crusaders will host Carrick Rangers, while Newry City take on Loughgall.

The 12 clubs will compete in the Sports Direct Premiership 33-game regular season, which will see the winner crowned by Saturday 27 April 2024.

The fixtures announcement comes after much debate around the future scheduling of any Sunday football, with a key vote held at the Irish FA’s AGM earlier this week.

NIFL had put forward a proposal ahead of the meeting that, if passed, would have meant Sunday games could have been arranged without the agreement of both clubs involved.

However, the vote was definitive - 104 against it and only 27 for it, meaning just 21% agreed to NIFL’s alteration, so the current regulation will stand.

It states: “No match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday, unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so.”

The full fixture list for the 2023/2024 season is available on the NIFL website here.