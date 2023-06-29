NIFL 2023/24 fixtures: Relegated Portadown to begin life back in Championship at Dergview

Portadown will look to bounce back at the first attempt next season

Portadown will begin life back in the Championship with a trip to Dergview after the fixtures for the new season were released by the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL).

The Shamrock Park side dropped down into the second tier after finishing bottom of the Premiership last season, with their bid to bounce back up starting at Darragh Park on August 5.

Premier Intermediate champions Bangor will get their first taste of Championship action when they open their season at Dixon Park away to Ballyclare Comrades.

There is a potential cracker to kick off the season between two promotion hopefuls at BMG Arena as Annagh United – who missed out on promotion to the Premiership in a Play-Off against Dungannon Swifts – clash with Dundela.

Elsewhere on the opening day, Ards welcome Newington to Clandeboye Park, Ballinamallard United head to the Blanchflower Stadium to take on H&W Welders and Institute and Knockbreda clash at the Brandywell.

It won’t take long for the first derby clash of the season to come around as Bangor and Ards will meet in round two on August 12, with the two sides also clashing on Boxing Day and February 10.

The final round of pre-split fixtures will take place on March 23, with Annagh headed to Ballinamallard, Dundela travelling to Newington and Portadown hosting Bangor.

The full fixture list for the 2023/2024 season is available on the NIFL website here.

The Premier Intermediate League fixture list will be released on Friday morning at 8am.