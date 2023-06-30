NIFL 2023/24 fixtures: Warrenpoint start Premier Intermediate stay with trip to Coleraine Showgrounds

Warrenpoint Town’s first game in the Premier Intermediate League will be a trip to Moyola Park on August 26 after the fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Friday morning.

Barry Gray’s side will make the trip to the Coleraine Showgrounds – due to their hosts ground-sharing with the Bannsiders – on the opening day as they look to gain an instant return to the Championship following their demotion to the third tier.

Warrenpoint were due to play in the promotion/relegation Play-Off to the Premiership after finishing second in the Championship last season but were instead kicked out of the League altogether after failing to be awarded a license by the Irish FA for the upcoming season.

Despite their appeal resulting in the decision being upheld and facing the potential of falling out of the NIFL pyramid, the Co Down club were awarded a lifeline when they were granted a place in the Premier Intermediate League for the upcoming season.

That expanded the League to 14 teams, with no side being relegated to make way for Coagh United and Rathfriland Rangers, both of whom start with tricky ties away to Portstewart and at home to Queen’s University respectively.

However, Coagh’s place in the PIL remains in doubt as Donegal Celtic have appealed against the eligibility of first team regular Aaron Campbell as he was registered under the wrong date of birth on the Irish FA’s Comet system. The case was heard by the Ballymena League earlier this week, with a decision expected in due course.

Arguably the pick of the ties in the opening round is a mouth-watering Lisburn derby between Lisburn Distillery and Ballymacash Rangers at New Grosvenor on August 26.

Elsewhere on the opening day, Armagh City will host Tobermore United, a testing away trip at Limavady United awaits Banbridge Town and PSNI welcome Dollingstown to The Dub.

The season will end on April 27, with a host of potential scenario-deciding fixtures on the slate for that day, including Warrenpoint’s trip to PSNI and an intriguing all-Rangers clash between Rathfriland and Ballymacash.

The full fixture list for the 2023/2024 season is available on the NIFL website here.