NIFL advises clubs to observe acts of respect as football resumes in NI - but decision left to individual teams

Linfield and Crusaders will be the first Danske Bank Premiership game since the pause

The Northern Ireland Football League has advised all their member clubs that, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, an ‘act of respect’ should take place before tonight’s games in the Women’s Premiership and the NIFL League Cup later this week.

With football in Northern Ireland being given the all clear by the Irish FA to resume today after matches were postponed over the weekend, NIFL says it is up to clubs to work together to agree how the Queen’s passing can be marked respectfully. What form that takes for individual matches remains to be seen.

Ahead of Tuesday’s English Football League matches a minute’s silence will be held and the national anthem played. Black armbands will be worn by players and officials and flags will be flown at half-mast.

Four matches in the Women’s Premiership – Glentoran Women v Sion Swifts Ladies, Linfield Ladies v Derry City Women, Mid Ulster Ladies v Cliftonville Ladies and Lisburn Ladies v Crusaders Strikers – are scheduled for tonight, while 15 first round BetMcLean League Cup ties are set to be played on Tuesday night and Ards v Ballymena on Wednesday.

Tomorrow night’s League Cup ties include holders Cliftonville travelling to H&W Welders, last season’s beaten finalists Coleraine hosting Dergview and champions Linfield visiting Moyola Park.

A statement from NIFL read: “Following a directive from the NIFL Board, we have written to all 44 member clubs to advise that an act of respect should take place before the commencement of each game and have requested that clubs work together with their opponents to agree how the event will be marked respectfully".

In a statement from the IFA they said that it was ‘likely’ fixtures set for this weekend (September 16-18) would go ahead.

The IFA statement this morning said: “The Irish FA has confirmed that fixtures across affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, will resume as of today (12 September).

“It comes after last weekend’s pause which was a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“It is likely fixtures are to be played this coming weekend (16-18 September) and any updates or changes to this will be communicated accordingly.”

The Danske Bank Premiership is due to resume on Friday when Linfield travel to Crusaders and Newry City are at home to Dungannon Swifts with four matches on Saturday.