NIFL ask for some give and take from Irish FA as they turn down Irish Cup dates and prepare to negotiate

Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) chairman Gerard Lawlor has insisted that the current dates set out to play the Irish Cup in May are 'unacceptable' to NIFL and their member clubs but there is hope that compromise can be reached with the IFA.

The matter was discussed last night at a NIFL Premier League Management Committee meeting, with Lawlor outlining that NIFL are awaiting answers on a proposal to the IFA with regards to a new Irish Cup schedule.

Last month the Belfast Telegraph revealed that the IFA Challenge Cup committee, headed by IFA President David Martin, had agreed to start this season's competition on May 1, with the last-16 matches on May 8, the quarter-finals on May 11 and semi-finals on Monday, May 17, leading to the final on Friday, May 21.

Sunday Life Sport reported that the IFA were willing to switch the semi-final date to Tuesday, May 18 to accommodate league games, but top flight teams would prefer the Cup to be more spread out, starting in April, rather than over three weeks in May.

In recent weeks, five Championship clubs - Queen's, Newry City, H&W Welders, Institute, and Ards - have pulled out of the competition leaving 27 teams in the first round draw.

NIFL chief Lawlor said: "The dates that were initially delivered by the IFA don't work for NIFL. The IFA know our thoughts on those dates but we have to move on and try and find a solution.

"We can't give up three weeks of league football, so we have given the IFA a proposal that we feel would work for both parties and we are waiting to hear back from them.

"Hopefully there can be a compromise and a flexibility to do what's right for our clubs.

"There has to be a bit of give and take, and there is definitely a bit of give on NIFL's side, but the first proposal that came out from the IFA is totally unacceptable to us and our member clubs."

At the meeting, those representing all 12 top flight teams stated their intention to play 38 games in the Danske Bank Premiership this season, with NIFL already making contact with Uefa about playing matches, most likely the European play-offs, in June.

Meanwhile, Covid testing will continue for the rest of the season though all 12 sides will be asked to contribute to the funding of the scheme.

Clubs have received large sums from the NI Executive through the Sports Sustainability Fund.