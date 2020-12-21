NIFL Championship clubs given fresh hope of season start after Irish FA u-turn

Ards and Institute are two of the clubs who have yet to get their seasons under way.

Clubs in the NI Football League Championship are hoping Stormont can deliver them a happy new year by providing the green light for their season to finally get under way.

While the Danske Bank Premiership kicked off on October 16 last year, teams below that 'elite' level haven't been able to start their domestic league campaigns and were not even allowed to train for long periods due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Irish FA originally dismissed calls from Championship clubs to grant them elite status, but now the Association has changed direction.

Championship sides have been given fresh hope after the Irish FA fired a letter to the NI Executive and Sport NI requesting the Irish Cup and Championship league be given elite status.

The 2020/21 NIFL Championship season was scheduled to start on Saturday, January 2, although it's a provisional start date given the current health crisis.

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup 'Round of 32' ties are scheduled for January 9 with only the 12 Premiership sides currently classified as elite.

All sport in Northern Ireland is banned from Boxing Day to January 1, affecting two rounds of Premiership fixtures.

'Elite' sport can resume behind closed doors from January 2 and Championship clubs are hoping their league season can finally kick off next month.

"Hopefully, we will finally see some positive movement," said Ballinamallard United chairman Tom Elliott.