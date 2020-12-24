NIFL confirm Boxing Day fixtures to take place of postponed Irish Cup games in schedule

The NI Football League (NIFL) have confirmed that the postponed Boxing Day games in the Danske Bank Premiership will fill the slot left by the now postponed Irish Cup fixtures on January 9.

It was confirmed earlier today that the Irish FA had failed in their bid to get the Irish Cup classified as an elite competition, leaving the organisers no choice but to postpone the opening round, while features 20 clubs outside the top flight.

However, the Premiership can continue their schedule when elite sport is permitted to resume on January 2 as the 12 clubs are deemed elite under the Stormont regulations, and NIFL have confirmed their rescheduled games.

The Boxing Day fixtures will fill the empty slot on Saturday, January 9, which would have been the first round of Irish Cup games, while four fixtures that were scheduled for Tuesday, December 29 will now be played on Tuesday, January 19.

Ballymena United's trip to Glenavon and Glentoran's hosting of Cliftonville - both scheduled for December 29 - are still yet to be rescheduled.

NIFL also confirmed that round 14, to be staged on Saturday, January 2, will remain unchanged and will be the next round of fixtures to be played, while clubs can still train under the new restrictions.

Rescheduled fixtures

Saturday, January 9 - originally December 26

Ballymena United v Coleraine

Carrick Rangers v Larne

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Linfield v Glentoran

Portadown v Glenavon

Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts

Tuesday, January 19 - originally December 29

Crusaders v Linfield

Coleraine v Portadown

Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers

Larne v Warrenpoint Town

Still to be rescheduled

Ballymena United v Glenavon

Glentoran v Cliftonville