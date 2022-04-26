NIFL confirm end-of-season play-off details for European and promotion and relegation deciders

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) have confirmed the dates and scenarios for the end-of-season play-offs both for the final European spot and promotion/relegation in all three leagues.

With so many uncertainties surrounding how the campaign will conclude, there are still several dots to be connected, but teams can now look ahead and start preparing for games they might be involved in.

The biggest unknown is in the Irish Cup, with the winners still to be decided as any one of Ballymena United, Crusaders or Newry City could still win it, and that could have significant implications for the European play-off.

The simplest scenario would be if Crusaders won, which would set up semi-finals between Glentoran and Glenavon, and Larne and Coleraine on May 10, with the final scheduled for May 13.

However, if either Ballymena or Newry triumphed then that would mean an additional game would have to be added to the schedule as Crusaders would then fall into the play-offs themselves.

In that situation, Coleraine and Glenavon would play a quarter-final on May 10 which would determine the fourth semi-finalists, with the winner of that game facing the third-placed finishers on May 14 and the fourth-placed finishers hosting Larne on the same day.

In that scenario, the final would be held on May 17, with the decider in both scenarios being played at the home ground of the competing team that finished highest in the league table.

In the Danske Bank Premiership promotion/relegation game, the two legs will be played on May 3 and May 6, with 11th-placed Premiership side Portadown having home advantage in the second leg.

While their opponents are yet to be officially confirmed, the Ports are all but guaranteed to face Annagh United, who cannot finish lower than second in the Lough 41 Championship and will only overtake leaders Newry if they beat Loughgall in their final game and Newry lose to Dergview, while at the same time managing the almost impossible task of overturning a goal difference of 13.

In the Championship promotion/relegation game, the 11th-placed Championship side will face the Premier Intermediate runners-up, neither of whom have been confirmed yet, on May 10 and May 14.

Avoiding defeat to Institute on Saturday will save ’Breda from automatic relegation from the Championship and send them into the play-off by finishing 11th, while Queen’s University need to beat Ards and hope Institute prevail to jump above them and avoid the automatic drop.

The Premier Intermediate spot could yet be filled by any of the top-six due to the table being so tight, with just ten points separating Newington at the top and Banbridge Town in sixth with three games still to play.

European Playoff scenario 1 - If Ballymena United or Newry City win the Irish Cup

Tuesday 10 May

Quarter-final – Coleraine (6th) v Glenavon (7th)

Saturday 14 May

Semi-final 1 – Third placed club v Winner of Quarter-final

Semi-final 2 – Fourth placed club v Larne (5th)

Tuesday 17 May

Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2

(Match to be played at the home ground of highest placed finalist in the league standings)

European Playoff scenario 2 - If Crusaders win the Irish Cup

Tuesday 10 May 2022

Semi-final 1 – Glentoran v Glenavon

Semi-final 2 – Larne v Coleraine

Friday 13 May 2022

Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2

(Match to be played at the home ground of highest placed finalist in the league standings)

Premiership Promotion/Relegation Playoff

Tuesday 3 May 2022

Leg 1 - Second placed Championship club v Portadown

Friday 6 May 2022

Leg 2 - Portadown v Second placed Championship club

Championship/Relegation Playoff

Tuesday 10 May 2022

Leg 1 – Second placed PIL club v Eleventh placed Championship club

Saturday 14 May 2022

Leg 2 - Eleventh placed Championship club v Second placed PIL club