NIFL confirm Premiership post-split fixtures as title race and relegation battle mapped out

Which of Larne, Linfield and Cliftonville will be crowned Irish League champions now the post-split fixtures have been confirmed?

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) have confirmed the post-split fixtures in the Danske Bank Premiership as the race for both the title and to avoid relegation heats up.

In the top half of the table, only five points separate the top-three, with Larne leading the way from Linfield and Cliftonville, while at the bottom basement dwellers Portadown are trying to chase down Newry City and Dungannon Swifts.

There is also the matter of European qualification to be resolved, with Glenavon and Carrick Rangers separated by just a point in their battle for seventh and the final European Play-Off spot.

The games kick off on Good Friday, with all six games being played at the same time, headlined by Glentoran’s trip to Larne which will be broadcast live on BBC Northern Ireland.

Big Two fans won’t have to wait long for the final derby of the season as Linfield and Glentoran clash on April 11, with the crucial fixtures between the top two sides in their respective sections coming in the penultimate round.

On Friday, April 21 there could be a title deciding match at Inver Park when Linfield travel to Larne, while a day later the final European spot could be clinched as Glenavon head to Carrick.

The season comes to a close on Saturday, April 29 when all six games are played concurrently at 5.30pm, which could set up an unforgettable finish to the campaign.

There are still two outstanding cross-section fixtures to be slotted into the calendar as well, with Glentoran and Portadown squaring off on Saturday, April 1, while today’s postponed game between Ballymena United and Glenavon will also be fixed for a new date.

Section A fixtures

Friday, April 7 (7.45pm): Cliftonville v Coleraine, Larne v Glentoran, Linfield v Crusaders

Tuesday, April 11 (7.45pm): Cliftonville v Larne, Crusaders v Coleraine, Linfield v Glentoran

Friday, April 14 (7.45pm): Crusaders v Larne

Saturday, April 15 (3pm):Coleraine v Linfield, Glentoran v Cliftonville

Friday, April 21 (7.45pm): Larne v Linfield

Saturday, April 22 (3pm): Cliftonville v Crusaders, Glentoran v Coleraine

Saturday, April 29 (5.30pm): Cliftonville v Linfield, Coleraine v Larne, Crusaders v Glentoran

Section B fixtures

Friday, April 7 (7.45pm): Carrick Rangers v Newry City, Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts, Portadown v Ballymena United

Monday, April 10 (3pm): Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts

Tuesday, April 11 (7.45pm): Glenavon v Ballymena United, Portadown v Newry City

Saturday, April 15 (3pm):Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts, Newry City v Glenavon, Portadown v Carrick Rangers

Saturday, April 22 (3pm): Carrick Rangers v Glenavon, Dungannon Swifts v Portadown, Newry City v Ballymena United

Saturday, April 29 (5.30pm): Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts v Newry City, Glenavon v Portadown