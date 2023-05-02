NIFL confirm provisional promotion/relegation Play-Off dates as Warrenpoint appeal to ‘run its course’

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) have announced provisional dates for the promotion/relegation Play-Off while also confirming that Warrenpoint Town’s appeals process against being denied a playing license will run its course.

The Milltown club finished second in the Lough 41 Championship and were due to face Dungannon Swifts, who finished 11th in the Danske Bank Premiership, in a two-legged Play-Off for the final place in next season’s top-flight.

However, those plans were thrown into disarray when Warrenpoint were denied a playing license for undisclosed reasons by the Irish FA, leaving them not only unable to earn promotion to the Premiership but putting their Championship status in jeopardy too.

With Warrenpoint unable to be promoted, their place in the Play-Off looked set to be awarded to the third placed side in the Championship, Annagh United, but Warrenpoint have the right to appeal the IFA’s decision which would delay the process further.

As a result, the confusion over the situation led to the Play-Off being postponed as Warrenpoint did indeed confirm they had hired lawyers to appeal the decision and try and gain a license for next season, with NIFL reaffirming on Tuesday afternoon that “all parties have agreed there is no other option” but to let the appeals process run its course.

The Milltown club’s hearing will take place on May 10 when they will put forward their case to earn a license, which would allow them to take on the Swifts and potentially earn a spot in the Premiership for the 2023/24 season.

The Play-Off, regardless of who is involved, is provisionally slated for Tuesday May 30 with the return leg on Saturday June 3, with NIFL confirming that, while those dates may change, the games will not be played before then. Those dates will be reassessed the week commencing May 15.

“We as an organisation find ourselves caught up in a situation that we have no control over or involvement in,” commented NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor.

“We envisage this situation will continue for a number of weeks and it will have an impact on the League at all levels, so we have worked to provide a provisional clear pathway for clubs to complete their seasons. It is imperative we continue to engage and communicate with member clubs as best we can.

“I have total sympathy with all sides in a very unfortunate situation, and we will continue to support where possible and hopefully the correct outcome will emerge at the end of the process.”

The European Play-Offs will proceed as scheduled, with the dates and fixtures confirmed after the Irish Cup Final on May 7.