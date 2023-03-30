NIFL confirm sponsorship split from Danske Bank

It’s been known as the Danske Bank Premiership for 11 seasons

The NI Football League has confirmed that its long-term sponsorship deal with Danske Bank will come to an end at the conclusion of this Premiership season.

As revealed by the Belfast Telegraph last month, NIFL hope to strike a fresh sponsorship deal for their top flight after an 11-year relationship with the bank.

It will also signal the end of Danske Bank’s sponsorship of the Women’s Premiership, which kicked off in 2016.

Over £1 million in sponsorship support has been pumped into both leagues during this successful period.

NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor said: “Everyone at the NI Football League would like to express sincere gratitude to our friends at Danske Bank for their invaluable support over the last eleven seasons.

“The growth of our league has been supported by Danske Bank both financially and practically since the inception of the NI Football League and they can be incredibly proud of the legacy they will leave our organisation and our member clubs.”

A new title sponsorships for both the Men’s and Women’s Premiership divisions will be announced by the NI Football League next month.