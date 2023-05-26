NIFL include Warrenpoint Town and PSNI in expanded third-tier

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray will lead his club out in the Premier Intermediate League

As revealed by Belfast Telegraph Sport on Tuesday night, Warrenpoint Town will drop into the Premier Intermediate League following their failure to secure either a Promotion or a Championship Licence.

The third-tier of the Northern Ireland Football League will be expanded from 12 teams to 14 teams to accommodate the County Down club. PSNI, who were set to be relegated out of league football following their last-placed finish in this season’s PIL, will be spared the drop.

As revealed in the Belfast Telegraph last month, the police club were struggling to find an regional intermediate division to play in.

The decision was taken by the NIFL Board in consultation with both the Irish FA and the PIL clubs.

Gerard Lawlor, NIFL Chief Executive said; “We have been having discussions with our clubs regarding the size of the structure of this league for some time, this has involved the number of games played and their involvement in various cup competitions.

"Following Warrenpoint Town’s licence refusal clearly preventing them from playing in the Premiership or the Championship, this provides us both the opportunity and need to increase the membership of the league.

“After positive consultation with the Irish FA and our PIL Clubs the fourteen-team league proposal, which was previously suggested by the Irish FA as their preferred model in the recent review of Intermediate football, has support from our existing PIL clubs.

“In situations like this we must work together to find solutions to issues and I’m both thankful and delighted a solution has been found to solve a number of our potential longer-term issues, far and beyond Warrenpoint Town”.

From season 2023/2024, the NIFL Premier Intermediate League will consist of 14 clubs, playing 26 matches each – traditional home and away fixtures with no split - and straight relegation of the bottom club into regional football.

For next season Warrenpoint Town will be joined by the defeated team in the Championship Promotion-Relegation Play-Off between Ballymacash Rangers and Knockbreda, the remaining ten clubs from the 2022/2023 season including basement side PSNI plus two newly promoted intermediate clubs.

The two promoted clubs will be determined by the existing eligible applicants upon the conclusion of the current season across the regional intermediate leagues.

Next term, PIL clubs will continue to play in their regional intermediate cup competitions; Steel and Sons Cup, Bob Radcliffe Cup and Craig Memorial Cup.

The PIL will also have a new title sponsor for the 2023/24 season.