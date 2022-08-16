NIFL Premiership: Opening weekend crowds up by 22%

Danske Bank Premiership

Coleraine's Jamie Glackin celebrates his goal in front of a large crowd at The Showgrounds.

Almost 11,000 spectators attended the opening weekend of the Danske Bank Premiership season, a 22% increase on the previous record.

10,951 fans attended the six top-flight games that were staged across the weekend, with an average of 1,825 spectators at each match.

Linfield’s first-ever league fixture staged on Sunday attracted a bumper crowd, with 2,806 visiting Windsor Park for the champions’ 4-0 win over Portadown. It was record crowd for that specific fixture, since official records began in 2008.

Friday night’s clash at Inver Park – a goalless draw between Larne and Glentoran - was watched by 2,695 fans, even though the game was broadcast live on the BBC website.

On Saturday, 2,657 fans watched Coleraine beat Cliftonville 3-1 while 1,206 people attended Ballymena United’s 2-2 draw with Glenavon. 1,239 spectators watched Ben Kennedy’s stunning hat-trick for Crusaders against Dungannon Swifts at Seaview, but Carrick Rangers’ 2-1 win over new boys Newry City was the only match not to break four-figure barrier. Just 348 fans witnessed Thomas Lockhart’s early contender for goal of the season.

The previous opening-weekend record was set in 2018. In each of the last two seasons, crowds at first-day games were restricted by Covid measures.

In a statement, a NIFL spokesperson said: “Thanks to all the fans across the leagues who came out in force to support their clubs this weekend and we look forward to you all joining us for more great games throughout the season.”