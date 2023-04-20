NIFL reveal Women’s Premiership prize money to treble as Linfield announce 11 professional deals

Linfield Women's manager Phil Lewis with the 11 players who have signed professional deals with the club (Pic: Linfield FC)

The Northern Ireland Football League have revealed that this season’s Sports Direct Women’s Premiership will be the most lucrative in the competition’s history after a substantial increase in prize money.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, NIFL confirmed that the prize money on offer has more than trebled, making it the most lucrative competition for female clubs.

This comes after the League expanded to ten teams for this season, with 14 members of the Northern Irish women’s squad coming from the competition in recent seasons, with the competition getting under way on Sunday when Linfield take on Cliftonville.

“We have reaffirmed our commitment by the substantial increase in prize money to participating clubs,” said NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor. “It really does now mean more than ever, and we wish all the clubs the best for the start of the new campaign!”

Meanwhile, Linfield have announced that 11 players have signed professional contracts with the club ahead of the start of the season, including Northern Ireland international Ashley Hutton.

Also signing full-time deals with the club are Lucy Johnston, Emily Reid, Jane McMaster, Keri Halliday, Erin McAllister, Mia Fitzsimmons, Rebecca Bassett, Carla Devine, Sienna Leckey and Rhyleigh Marks.

"We are delighted the club has taken this step and welcome the board's continued commitment, investment and confidence in their players and staff,” said club secretary Neil Morrow.