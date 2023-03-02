NIFL seek new sponsors for men’s and women’s Premierships with Danske Bank deal set to expire

Danske Bank sponsor both the men and women’s Premiership

The Northern Ireland Football League are in talks with a range of companies to become the new sponsor of the men’s and women’s Premiership divisions with their long-standing deal with Danske Bank set to end at the conclusion of this season.

This is the 11th season of Danske Bank’s sponsorship with NIFL but the Belfast Telegraph understands after discussions between the parties about the future, NIFL have opted to go in a different direction and into the business market with their product.

It is a sign of the confidence inside NIFL relating to the top divisions for men’s and women’s football in the country that they feel they can attract a new sponsor.

To land a deal they have significant selling points such as increased attendances at games, extensive media coverage and the growing impact of their own in-house productions.

It is believed the Danske Bank contract is worth over £100,000 per year to NIFL but with potential new partners interested that is set to increase with Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor and new Chief Commercial Officer Ian Forrester primed to lead negotiations.

Forrester was appointed last month having worked in senior marketing roles at JD Sports and STATSports with expertise in commercial partnerships and sponsorship.

He said: “The opportunity to commercialise and grow NIFL is an exciting one. Working with existing partners and new ones I want to get more people aware of the exciting leagues and competition that we operate. Through the partners and our own marketing I will raise the profile of the NI Football League in Northern Ireland and beyond.”

Declaring that the appointment was “a huge step forward for our league”, Lawlor added “there has never been a better time to be involved in the Irish League and we now want to capitalise on this to bring in new ideas and new fans to be part of the journey.”