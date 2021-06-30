NIFL set to supply every Irish League club with defibrillators after Eriksen incident

Football teams in the Danske Bank Premiership, Championship, Premier Intermediate League and Danske Bank Women’s Premiership will all receive life-saving defibrillators ahead of the new season.

Following a risk assessment, the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) board have agreed to supply devices to all 41 clubs. After the distressing episode at Euro 2020 in Denmark, NIFL chiefs have recognised the need to help clubs potentially save the life of someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.

Denmark player Christian Eriksen collapsed during their match with Finland and only survived after being resuscitated on the pitch.

NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor said: “The role of the NI Football League is not just to govern but to serve and protect our membership, and this is an important service that we can offer to our clubs to protect players, supporters and staff.

“Everyone in football got a real shock at the events in Denmark a few weeks ago, so if this project saves one life over a period of time, we simply can’t put a value on that. The health and welfare of the people connected with our clubs is paramount and sincere thanks to my colleagues on the NIFL board for their support in delivering this vital support.”