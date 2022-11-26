Nightmare schedule was never going to help me, admits Portadown chief Niall Currie

Danske Bank Premiership

Portadown manager Niall Currie admits it has been a baptism of fire on his return to the club

With tongue firmly in cheek, Niall Currie admits he has one regret since he agreed to become Portadown manager for the second time five weeks ago — he didn’t look at their fixture list!

The basement club had lost 10 of their first 11 Premiership games and four of the top six were lying in wait in his first six games.

“The one thing I didn’t actually do was look at the fixtures, probably a regret, but it’s a tough baptism with Coleraine, Linfield and Larne with Carrick in between and now Glentoran,” said Currie ahead of today’s game at Shamrock Park against the east Belfast outfit.

But although the new boss has overseen five defeats in his first five games, he sees light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are trying to build an atmosphere and a togetherness in the changing room, and although there is no sign of any kind of win, despite the defeat by Carrick, I was really pleased,” added Currie.

“I got a lot of positives because what I saw was a 50-50 game so we are not too far away. We showed we could match them physically and didn’t lack anything. Just a lack of concentration and we conceded a couple of goals.

“Obviously the last third of the field is where we get frustrated, we need a cutting edge. JJ (Jordan Jenkins) and Greg (Moorhouse) need goals to give them a bit of confidence because that’s what goalscorers thrive on.”

Read more Portadown players need to show resolve in relegation fight if we are to avoid the drop, says manager Niall Currie

Jenkins did score twice in midweek, in Portadown’s 4-2 Mid Ulster Cup defeat by Dungannon Swifts, but he is not available for today’s game due to being ineligible to face his parent club as a Glens loanee, so Currie may rely on youngsters Igor Rutkowski and Don Tantale.

Against a team without a goal in their last six Premiership matches, it looks to be a great chance for Glentoran to get back to winning ways, although the reason they have lost their way is that their goals have also dried up — just one in the last three league games — which has resulted in two defeats and a draw.

Bobby Burns will be hoping to guide Glentoran to glory

Midfielder Bobby Burns, who returns to Mid-Ulster today where he started his career with Glenavon, believes they need to show a greater intensity going forward ahead of what he expects to be a difficult game.

“We drew twice last year with Portadown so it’s not going to be easy. They will see it as the pressure being off and can come and attack us,” said Burns.

“Like most teams, they raise their performance when they play the Glens, so we will have to match their work ethic and pressing and intensity and hopefully show a bit of quality in the final third.”

But despite their recent run of results, there is no panic at The BetMcLean Oval.

“We’re still only six points off the top with two games in hand and it’s a matter of taking one game at a time,” added Burns. “There are four or five teams competing at the top and we are just focusing on ourselves.

“We had a few quite tight games at the start of the season which we were maybe fortunate to win, now they are going against us. But nothing that some goals will put right.”