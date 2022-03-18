Nine-man Larne show grit to hold on for draw against Carrick Rangers, but miss chance to climb above Crusaders into fourth

Larne substitute Andy Scott is dismissed late on in the draw against Carrick

Larne ended a tempestuous east Antrim derby with only nine men as they missed the chance to regain fourth place in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Cian Bolger was sent off after just nine minutes for swinging an arm at Stevie Gordon and five minutes from time, substitute Adam Scott was red-carded for grabbing Ben Tilney.

Both goals came in the first half with Lee Lynch cancelling out Matty Carson’s early strike.

Larne should have taken the lead after 12 seconds when Lee Bonis cashed in on a short back-header from Gordon, but he could only find the side-netting.

Gordon’s match action was to be short and not so sweet because in the ninth minute, he was felled by the swinging arm of Bolger while waiting for a corner to be taken. The Larne defender was shown the red card and after a three-minute hold-up, Gordon left the field and had to be replaced by Mark Surgenor.

At least that was a like for like replacement for Carrick. The 10-men visitors had to reshuffle with Tiernan Lynch reverting to a back four as Andrew Mitchell dropped to right-back and Graham Kelly moved to left-back.

The home side wasted no time in taking advantage with Tilney’s throw flicked on by Emmet McGuckin, and Carson controlled the ball before shooting accurately into the corner of the net.

Carrick will be disappointed not to have increased their lead after, arguably, their best half-hour of the season, as Tilney and Carson were both denied by Conor Devlin.

They paid the price in the 38th minute when David Cushley was dispossessed 30 yards out by Kelly. He found Lynch, who ran into the area and shot across Aaron Hogg into the far corner for the equaliser.

Rangers had a great chance to regain the lead in the 70th minute from a Carson free-kick but McGuckin fired wildly wide. Cushley was actually closer two minutes later with a 25-yard snap-shot.

Larne boss Lynch responded with a triple substitution but the only impact Scott made was to manhandle Tilney near the corner flag and he was immediately shown Larne’s second red.

But the nine men hung on.

Carrick: Hogg; Glendinning, Ervin, Gordon (Surgenor 13), Tilney; Scully (McMullan 52); Cherry (Nixon 64), Anderson, Carson; Cushley, McGuckin. Unused subs: Skeet, E Kelly, Chambers, Waite.

Larne: Devlin; Balmer, Bolger, Hughes (Watson 75); Kelly, Mitchell (Randall 75), Sule, Lynch (Scott 81), Doherty; Bonis, Hale (McDaid 75).

Unused subs: Ferguson, Nasseri, Lusty.

Referee: Raymond Crangle

Man of the match: Matthew Carson

Match rating: 7/10