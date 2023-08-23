No repeat of Challenge Cup Final as Glentoran and Sion Swifts to clash in final four

Fi Morgan (Cliftonville), Kelly Crompton (Sion Swifts), Sophie Megaw (Lisburn Rangers) and Jess Foy (Glentoran) at the draw for the Semi-Finals of the Electric Ireland Women's Challenge Cup

There will be no repeat of the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup Final after last year’s finalists Glentoran and Sion Swifts were drawn against each other in this season’s Semi-Finals.

The teams will meet in Strabane on Friday September 15 in a rematch of last season’s thrilling decider, which the Glens won 2-1 to lift their fourth consecutive title and 10th overall.

Billy Clarke’s Glentoran are yet to taste defeat this season in the League, so will naturally start as favourites to progress to the Final, but the Swifts are having a strong campaign in third so will fancy their chances.

The winners of that tie will take on either Lisburn Rangers or Sports Direct Premiership leaders Cliftonville in the other last-four tie, which will take place on the same day in Lisburn.

The Reds are aiming to complete the clean sweep as they are already into the League Cup Final against Sion Swifts and are second in the League standings.

The Final will be played on October 21 at Windsor Park.