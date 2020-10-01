Northern Ireland ace Magill paves the way as Everton set up FA Cup final date at Wembley

Simone Magill helped to fire Everton Women into the FA Cup final with a stunning goal in their semi-final victory over Birmingham City Women.

The Northern Ireland striker scored the first as the Merseysiders booked their trip to Wembley at the start of next month with a comfortable 3-0 win.

And she will now aim to make it a very happy birthday in just over four weeks' time, as she turns 26 on the day of the final, Sunday, November 1.

Simone broke the deadlock with a timely goal a couple of minutes before half-time, just when it looked like the teams would go in level at the break after a tight first half.

After taking control of a clipped pass just inside the box with a great first touch she then smashed the ball high into the middle of the goal with her second, a powerful right-footed shot that gave the Birmingham goalkeeper no chance.

The Toffees scored again early in the second half and put the seal on the place in the decider with a third in the final minutes.

"It's incredible. These are the moments that you play football for," said Simone.

"To contribute tonight and get that first goal right before half-time, it's an incredible feeling. To go on and score two more goals, it was a great overall performance from the team and we're absolutely buzzing."

They will find out who they will face in the Wembley showpiece tonight when Arsenal face Manchester City in the second semi-final.

Simone was an unused substitute when Everton last reached the final in 2014, losing to Arsenal.

"Getting to the FA Cup final is a dream come true," she added.

"The belief in our team this season is incredible and we showed that. We have a fantastic squad and now we have a final to look forward to at Wembley in a few weeks."

Chloe McCarron, who joined Birmingham from Linfield Ladies just a month ago, was named among the substitutes but she didn't make it off the bench.

Meanwhile, Glentoran Women moved level on points with Sion Swifts Ladies at the top of the Danske Bank Women's Premiership with a convincing 4-1 win in their Big Two clash with Linfield Ladies.

Caragh Hamilton put the Glens in front before the Blues levelled through Ebony Leckey.

The Glens took a firm grip on the game after the break when Samantha Kelly scored twice - her second coming directly from a corner - and Danielle Maxwell added the fourth.

The two other matches scheduled for last night were postponed.

Derry City Women and Sion Swifts Ladies were unable to field teams against Cliftonville Ladies and Crusaders Strikers respectively due to travel restrictions imposed on the County Donegal border by the Irish government.