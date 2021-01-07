Northern Ireland defender Smith agrees to extend Hearts stay until 2022

Northern Ireland defender Michael Smith has signed a new contract at Hearts until the summer of 2022.

The 32-year-old has added an extra year onto his current deal which will see him remain at Tynecastle after becoming the first-choice selection at right-back.

Smith has made 121 appearances for Hearts since joining the club in June 2017, where he features alongside international team-mate Liam Boyce.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get the new contract signed,” he said. “It has always been important for me and my family to be somewhere we feel at home, and that's exactly what we feel at Hearts.

“It’s been a really tough year for everyone off the pitch, and on it things haven’t been much better, but under the new manager we've made a great start to the season and we sit five points clear at the top of the league.

“I really want to be a part of getting this club back to where it belongs which is another reason why I’m happy to extend my stay.

“I want to thank everyone for their continued support and I can’t wait to get back playing in front of fans at Tynecastle when it is safe to do so.”

Ballyclare man Smith, who started his career with local side the Comrades before moving on to Ballymena United, has also had spells in England with Bristol Rovers and Peterborough United.

The defender, who has also played centre-back and even had brief stints in midfield, has won 14 caps for Northern Ireland and has scored one goal - a memorable strike in a 6-1 strike against Germany.