Northern Ireland football greats happy to do their part to help duo raise funds for military veterans charity Beyond the Battlefield

Former Linfield heroes Michael Gault and Glenn Ferguson will support the fundraiser at Dundela on Sunday

Fundraising goal: Connor Ferguson (left) and Ian Reid who will be holding the Charity Day at Wilgar Park on Sunday

The great and the good of Northern Ireland football will unite on Sunday to show their support for two of the country’s fittest fundraisers.

Former serviceman Connor Ferguson and his brother-in-law Ian Reid are expanding their ‘Big Dander’ initiative to raise more funds for Beyond the Battlefield, a charity that supports military veterans and their families.

A new Veterans’ Centre in Portavogie is taking shape and it will stand as a special tribute to the duo’s courage and determination.

Last year the duo covered 420 miles across Northern Ireland in 12 days and raised just over £22,500 for the charity.

Fuelled by a hunger to build on their efforts and the amazing support they have received along the way, the impressive double act are training for a big dander around the UK and Ireland from May 26, completing just over 600 miles in 17 days.

The two lads are members of the Spirit of 82 Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club and have travelled the world with the Green and White Army.

The football family is famous for uniting behind a good cause and that will be in evidence on Sunday when former Northern Ireland and Irish League legends will take on a Veterans and NI select side at Wilgar Park, the home of Dundela.

It kicks-off at 10.45am with a Q&A, live entertainment, ballots and an auction.

Former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney has provided items for the ballot and auction and is hoping to support the fundraiser, depending on his Welling United commitments.

“The boys have raised a lot of money and I think it’s fantastic what they are doing,” he said.

“Connor is a good lad, a massive Northern Ireland fan and east Belfast lad who I went to school with.

“I’m hoping to get over and it should be a great day.

“The former footballers have been really supportive, there’ll be a big turnout of former internationals and Irish League players.

“It’s important we support charities and the guys have come up with a wonderful idea which deserves our backing.

“Anyone who comes along to support the guys on Sunday will really enjoy themselves and see some top players in action.”

Warren’s cousin, Bangor boss Lee, will come along, as well as Michael Gault, Glenn Ferguson, Keith Gillespie and Michael O’Connor.

Connor said: “We thought to ourselves, ‘Why not spread the word across the UK and involve veterans’ families and communities across the UK?’.

“On May 26 we will do a big dander around the UK and Ireland, 17 days and just over 600 miles from Stormont to Scotland, Stranraer to Carlisle, west of England to Wales and across to Dublin and then back up to Belfast.

“Hopefully we can double our fundraising total and raise awareness for the Veterans’ Centre which is one of a kind in Northern Ireland with 10 bedrooms and groups across the UK can use it, with a café and restaurant.

“It’s in a perfect location and will be something else when it’s completed.

“It’s moving along rightly and hopefully it will be up and running within a few months. I think it will be really popular.”

The football community is determined to do their bit in support of two heroes who have certainly gone more than the extra mile to help others.

“We’ve stepped up our training and increased our mileage,” said Connor.

“We’ve been to the top of Slieve Donard and back to Belfast.

“It will be a good fun day and hopefully we can raise a lot of money and you can also watch the Old Firm game.

“A few of the older players will play, unless they are carrying an injury! We appreciate all the support and I’m sure everyone will have a great day. The supporters watched the veterans when they were growing up and it’s nice to share a pitch with them. Let’s hope the weather is good.”

Linfield legend Ferguson said: “I’m like the other boys, always happy to help out for charity. The guys have raised a lot of money and it’s not always an easy thing to do so we are willing to offer support.

“I’m sure there will be interesting memorabilia up for auction and it’s nice to see it go to a good cause.”

Hopefully there will be another big dander around Germany at the Euros in 2024.