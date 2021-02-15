Northern Ireland football manager has shot at £1m race jackpot

A Banbridge football manager is in with a shot of a life-changing jackpot - if the race is ever run.

Stuart King (39) entered bookmaker Paddy Power's 'Millionaire Chase' UK-wide competition, after placing a bet on a horse race before Christmas.

Already picked out as the winner of £10,000, the father-of-two was then contacted to say he was in with an 11/1 shot at winning £1m. He is set to be assigned a horse that will race for the prize.

The race has had to be rescheduled four times already - including most recently on Saturday at Chelmsford - as a result of the pandemic and weather conditions. But Stuart, boss of Banbridge Town FC, explained horse-racing is the first thing he thinks of when he wakes up now.

"They drew me out of 250,000 other people. I thought a few of the boys at the football team were winding me up," he said.

"I was ignoring the messages and then my wife finally convinced me to answer. It was Paddy Power saying I had been drawn out, that I had won £10k and had the potential to win a million.

"It has been an amazing few days and a few sleepless nights."

Stuart said "it is just a waiting game now". He added: "They are to pick a race in the next week or two which will be the important one. They are going to do another draw to tell me what horse I have.

"I have a wife and two young kids. It would be a totally life-changing amount of money.

"We are working away, home schooling and this happening was just so surreal to add on to that.

"Even the £10,000 is a hell of a lot of money and I am so grateful. We'll get a good holiday out of that when we can, if nothing else."

It is all the more surreal because Stuart says he is not much of a gambler.

He added: "I do an occasional horse bet on a Saturday and that's the height of it. I'm a football manager and I'm missing my football and my friends big time. It is amazing something like this has come along."

In his playing days, Stuart was a winger for clubs including Linfield, Ballymena United and Glenavon.

Before that, be played across the water with Preston North End, Southend, Ross County and Queen of the South.

He was appointed manager of Banbridge Town in 2016, and led them to victory in the 2018 Bob Radcliffe Cup final. They beat Dollingstown to secure his first trophy as a manager.