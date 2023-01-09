Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn 'excited' for Irish League return with Glentoran

Danske Bank Premiership

The 35 year-old will join the Glens from Scottish Championship club Dundee on an 18-month deal. The former Aberdeen and Celtic man has been registered in time to play a part in Tuesday night’s Danske Bank Premiership clash with Ballymena United, with his international clearance arriving just before the midday deadline.

The marquee signing will come as a huge boost to Glentoran, who have struggled for form in recent weeks.

McGinn is no stranger to the Irish League. He started his glittering career at Dungannon Swifts before joining Derry City in 2008. McGinn went on to play for Celtic, Brentford, South Korean club Gwangju as well as enjoying two successful stints at Aberdeen.

He said: "It's sheer excitement. I started my career in the Irish League, so it's good to be back. I'm impressed by the ambitions of the club and I'm keen to start playing football straightaway. The last few weeks have been frustrating for me as I've not been playing as much as I'd like.

"I've always kept an eye on the Irish League. I've watched games on tv down the years, and I can see that the standard has improved. People involved in the league deserve a lot of credit, as it's a lot more professional and competitive than it was when I played here."

He told Glentoran's YouTube channel: "It's funny, when I was at Dungannon there was a chance for me to join Glentoran, but I ended up at Derry City.

"A lot has happened since then, but I'm pleased to finally have the chance to play for the club. Other clubs were interested, which was pleasing for me, but when I took everything into consideration, I knew Glentoran was the place for me.

"I love the passion fans have here and the atmosphere they create. I was here on Boxing Day and the atmosphere was superb.

"I want to get up to match fitness as quickly as possible. I want to create chances for the forwards and chip in with a few goals of my own.

"My fitness is fine. I've trained every day, what I need is some game time to build my match fitness."

He has scored six goals in 72 appearances for Northern Ireland, including glorious strike against Ukraine in Lyon at the 2016 Euro Finals.