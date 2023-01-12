Northern Ireland Under-21s defender Cameron Stewart ready to take development to next level after securing Crusaders loan

Northern Ireland Under-21s defender Cameron Stewart says the need to play “men’s football” for the next stage in his development was a driving factor behind securing a loan deal with Crusaders until the end of the season.

Nineteen-year-old Stewart arrives on the Shore Road from Kieran McKenna’s League One side Ipswich Town and will likely go straight into the line-up for Saturday’s clash with Newry City at Seaview.

The Ballymena man has represented Ipswich’s Under-18s side four times in the FA Youth Cup this season, but the opportunity to play senior football will be valuable for his overall development.

As well as that, Stewart will also be playing for a title with the Crues fourth in the Danske Bank Premiership, six points off leaders Larne, which will no doubt enhance the experience he gets back in the Irish League.

The teenager signed a two-year deal with the Tractor Boys over the summer, so he knows he will be sticking around to fight for his place at Portman Road beyond the end of the season, but he will get a chance to further his game by playing regularly with the Crues.

“I am delighted,” commented Stewart, a regular for the international underage sides.

"I came into training last week and all the boys were top class so I am really happy to get it over the line. I have been playing for Ipswich now for three-and-a-half years and I was looking a loan and I thought Crusaders was the perfect match for me.

"I need men’s football to try and break into the first team at Ipswich, so that's what I really am trying to do here. I hope to get into the team as soon as possible and making an impression.”

The move was facilitated by Ipswich, who agreed that the best place for Stewart to play his football for the remainder of the season was at Crusaders, and they will be watching his progress closely.

"We are thrilled and delighted that we can attract such talent to Crusaders,” praised manager Baxter.

"Cameron has been at Ipswich for a few years now and he has been outstanding. We have been talking to their head of recruitment academy and he comes across with huge potential. He has been training around their first team in his first couple of years over at Ipswich and they see that he needs to get out to get the experience of men’s football.

"His development has been well mapped out, He is a really top player and they are looking to get that experience behind him so they can develop him even further. We hope he can really do well and he will be given the platform and opportunity to (develop).”