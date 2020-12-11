Northern Ireland winger Cooper turns down Larne to rejoin former side Linfield on loan until end of the season

Signing coup: Joel Cooper is back on loan with Linfield until end of the season

Joel Cooper will rejoin Linfield on loan from Oxford United until the end of the season and be available to play for the Blues from January.

The move is a huge boost to Linfield fans ahead of tonight's top-of-the-table Irish Premiership clash against leaders Larne at Inver Park, where around 500 home fans will be allowed inside the stadium under new NI Executive guidance.

Cooper left Linfield for League One outfit Oxford in July after playing an inspirational role in the club's title success.

The 24-year-old has impressed in England with his ability and attitude, and was called into the Northern Ireland squad in September and October, but due to "personal reasons" was allowed to return home by Oxford boss Karl Robinson, who was content to see his winger temporarily join an Irish League club.

It is understood several top-flight teams here, including Larne and Glentoran, were interested, but the player was keen to play for Linfield and link up with manager David Healy and his old team-mates again prior to going back to Oxford next season.

Larne owner Kenny Bruce admitted on Twitter: "We tried our best but on this occasion I wasn't able to deliver for our club."