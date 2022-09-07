Northern Ireland women hit new points high after Latvia’s three own goals help them sign off on a positive note

Latvia 1 Northern Ireland 3

When he reflects on the 3-1 win over Latvia that saw Northern Ireland end the Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifying campaign with 19 points — more than the team has ever achieved before in any campaign — it will be a result achieved not quite in the way he would have liked.

Yes, it all worked out and for many that would be all that mattered, but Shiels likes to win in style and the style of this success was extremely bizarre.

Northern Ireland had banged at the door for almost the entire opening half-hour before leaving their own back one open as Latvia grabbed an unlikely lead.

When Northern Ireland couldn’t find an opening despite knocking again and again, the Latvians then threw the door open and did the job for Shiels’ girls. Not one, not two, but all three of Northern Ireland’s goals were actually scored by Latvia players — although Caragh Hamilton could feel a little hard done by in not having the third, deep in injury time, credited to her.

Had this game — and last Friday’s 2-1 win in Luxembourg — had something riding on them in terms of World Cup qualification, the performances would surely have been different — better.

Shiels picked a team with only victory in mind, although it was also balanced with freshness as Ellie Mason was handed a debut, Toni Leigh Finnegan made a first competitive start and Nadene Caldwell, Hamilton and Emily Wilson all came into the line-up.

Shiels had also been clear in his message that these weren’t dead-rubbers, but without any real importance attached after back-to-back defeats to Austria and England in April ended qualification hopes, the same intensity with which Northern Ireland have played over the last couple of years just wasn’t there.

Neither was the fluidity, although that, like in Luxembourg, was a lot to do with the opponents. Latvia’s 3-5-2 formation became five at the back as Northern Ireland pushed forward.

That meant little space to be found in the final third and Northern Ireland had to try other ways to open up the defence rather than through their usual neat passing game.

Sarah McFadden celebrates Arta Luize Lubina’s own goal

Hamilton drove down the right at every opportunity, Wilson crossed for Caitlin McGuinness early on, only for the Cliftonville Ladies striker to shoot over, and Finnegan got forward but didn’t trouble the keeper with one shot before another was comfortably dealt with.

Demi Vance’s corners were causing goalkeeper Enija-Anna Vaivode all sorts of problems but no breakthrough could be found.

That made the opening goal after 27 minutes even more frustrating for Northern Ireland rather than simply the nature of it.

Jackie Burns made a great save to push Nelle Treimane’s shot over the bar after a free-kick wasn’t cleared and when the resulting corner came into the box, Vance jumped too early and Anastasija Rocance powered a header into the net unchallenged.

You got the feeling that had this been a ‘must-win’ game Northern Ireland just would have been more ruthless at both ends.

When Vance fizzed in another dangerous corner nine minutes later and Vaivode palmed the ball into her own net under very little pressure, it was more relief than joy in the Northern Ireland ranks.

Without Rachel Furness, Lauren Wade and Simone Magill in the line-up, the craft to create openings and the cutting edge to finish them just weren’t quite there. Captain Marissa Callaghan had probably the best chance of any Northern Ireland player, but hit the crossbar.

So when Northern Ireland couldn’t do it themselves, Latvia put the ball in the net for them again. Vaivode, under pressure from Sarah McFadden at another Vance corner, punched the ball against Arta Luize Lubina, and the ball flew off her back and in.

A smash and grab with just a couple of minutes to go was almost identical to Friday night .

The already crazy nature of this game, however, took a further twist deep in injury time when Vaivode’s agony was compounded as she punched the ball against the post and into the net while trying to keep out Hamilton’s effort.

At international level you take your wins whatever way they come, but this one will be remembered for how it came about more than how the team played.

LATVIA: Vaivode, Voitane, Lubina, Rocane, Poluhovica, Gornela, Smirnova (Zaicikova 54), Miksone, Treimane, Danilova (Fedotova 54), Sevcova. Unused subs: Nesterova, Garanca, Lodzina, Vitmore, Zacmane, Sklemenova, Freidenfelde, Senberga, Druvina.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, McKenna, Mason (K McGuinness 69), McFadden, Vance, Finnegan (Magee 69), Caldwell, Hamilton, Callaghan (Holloway 69), Wilson (McCarron 69), C McGuinness (Beattie 82). Unused subs: Turner, Woods, Nelson, McDaniel, McKimm, Wade, Andrews.

Referee: Katalin Sipos (Hungary).

Player of the match: Caragh Hamilton

Match rating: 6/10