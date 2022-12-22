Northern Ireland’s politicians have let down the Irish League and should hang heads in shame, says Glentoran ace Aaron McCarey

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey has slammed politicians for the lack of investment in football facilities across Northern Ireland, saying they should “hang their heads in shame”.

McCarey is encouraged by the news his club’s owner Ali Pour is looking into building a new sports stadium with a capacity of up to 34,000 in the Harbour area of Belfast, however he believes the game isn’t getting the financial backing it deserves.

While millionaire businessman Pour wants to see an arena that can host football matches, including European Finals, big rugby fixtures and potentially the Commonwealth Games, clubs are still waiting on vital Sub-Regional Funding which was a commitment the government made 11 years ago and then reaffirmed in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document in 2020.

Glentoran were set to receive an investment of £10m in the original funding package.

The NI Executive has collapsed and questions remain over the redevelopment of Casement Park which is part of the same Executive commitment as the Sub-Regional Funding for clubs.

In an exclusive interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Pour even suggested that a new stadium in the Harbour area could be considered as an alternative to Casement Park for the UK/Ireland bid to stage the Euro 2028 Finals should more issues arise with the building of the new GAA stadium in west Belfast.

Glentoran keeper McCarey has witnessed up close the impact clubs have on their communities and he’s staggered the game has been financially neglected for so long.

“I know our club has wanted a new stadium for some time and while there has been a lot of improvement around the League, I think we are still light years behind other Leagues and countries,” argued the 30-year-old.

“It’s a crying shame really and the politicians and government here need to hang their heads in shame because it is an absolute tragedy.”

McCarey added: “All our clubs do great work within the community, I’ve seen it with our own, with food appeals as well as other amazing work and they are the heartbeat of the community.

“How these politicians cannot see that is beyond me. It’s an absolute disgrace and sadly, it’s been talked about for too long.

“The time for talking is over now, we need action because some of the facilities across the League are like something from the Third World.”

Monaghan man McCarey, whose previous clubs include Wolves, Walsall, York City, Portsmouth, Bury and Ross County, is deeply frustrated by the lack of support for the game.

“I actually think it’s a disgrace that our politicians are getting paid but that’s another issue,” added the former Cliftonville No.1. “I’m not an expert on politics but these people aren’t doing anything.

“I just want someone to step in and help the game.

“The proof is in the pudding, we don’t even have a National Training Centre while countries of a similar size are getting better and performing in World Cups.

“Their facilities are far better which means their players and economies are better. It’s a better and more financially rewarding experience for everyone.

“It all filters back down into society but unfortunately it looks like the people who make these decisions just don’t see that.”

Meanwhile, an announcement on successful bids to the Levelling Up Fund has been deferred to next month and the pot has been increased to £2.1bn.

Coleraine and Crusaders are waiting on news following their bids for funding.

The Bannsiders requested around £16m while the Crues hope to secure £2.5m.

It’s also been reported that UEFA has warned the officials behind the UK and Republic’s bid to host Euro 2028 that they are growing frustrated with their delay in signing off on certain guarantees. In contrast Turkey, their closest competitors in the race to stage it, have already agreed its guarantees. Casement Park is one of the 14 stadiums listed in the bid but it’s a concern for UEFA given it requires substantial redevelopment. That work is due to begin next year, yet UEFA remains to be convinced about the final plan for the ground, as the idea of temporary stands would be a big issue. The UK and Republic also need to respond over guarantees surrounding policing, night flights and airports, and income tax exemptions. In the Championship race, the Glens are chasing a first title success since 2009 but some inconsistent form stalled progress after a strong start which included a stunning 3-0 win at Linfield in October.

Conor McMenamin’s injury and Shay McCartan’s suspension have affected morale but it’s vital Mick McDermott’s men stay with the chasing pack going into 2023.

Nothing is won or lost in December but the title rivals want to remain within touching distance of the top.

The home Boxing Day clash with Linfield is now on the horizon and McCarey agrees it’s time to show their mettle.

“It’s an important period with the big games coming thick and fast,” he said. “You expect that, when you start out on the road to being a footballer these are the games you want to be involved with and we are looking forward to each test.

“We have a good squad of players and while it’s well documented a few lads have been missing, that opens the door to other players who haven’t seen as much game time as they like but they can come in and stamp their authority in games to nail down a place. It’s up to those players to show their worth.

“The Boxing Day game is a massive tradition here and when the Big Two play it’s always a great occasion. It will be fantastic to be involved with that and it should be a great atmosphere with a sold out crowd.”

Questions remain over whether the Glens can sustain a title challenge but McCarey insists the club’s ambitions and goals will never change.

“We aren’t far away from challenging for the big honours, Glentoran Football Club need to be up there competing,” he added. “It’s about digging in, getting results and staying in the pack.

“If we can keep key players fit then we can get stronger in the new year. There’s still a long way to go.”