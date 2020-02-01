'Not good enough': Mick McDermott's only praise is for Queen's as Glentoran sneak through to avoid cup upset at The Dub

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has threatened to ring changes after his side struggled to see off Championship side Queen's in the Irish Cup.

It took a Robbie McDaid hat-trick to see off Peter Thompson's side and avoid a repeat cup upset at the Dub, where the hosts had beaten Linfield in the previous round, but even he wasn't hailed by his boss.

Queen's had twice come from behind to level, Jonah Mitchell and Matty Hughes on target, before McDaid finally did the telling damage.

McDermott, of course, added to his panel on transfer deadline day with the signing of Cliftonville striker Ruaidhri Donnelly. With Andrew Mitchell, Caolan Marron, Ciaron O'Connor and Keith Cowan also added to the squad last month, now the Glens chief is threatening to use his squad to its maximum for next weekend's visit of Coleraine in the Premiership.

"We have to be honest with the players and ourselves and say that was not a good enough performance for Glentoran football club but despite that we got through into the next round," he said.

"We know we can lift our game. We know we have about five more games to go and we have to do it.

"Healthy competition is what you need in any team. If people get too comfortable, performances drop. As a team that wasn't good enough so it's nice to have ammunition now for the next game to say right who's performing in training? They play.

"Who's not? They don't play."

McDermott wasn't shy in shuffling his pack during the game either, bringing on both Chris Gallagher and Elvio van Overbeek for Jonny Frazer and Paul O'Neill at half-time.

"They helped us and made an impact. That's what you want from your substitutes," he said.

"If somebody's having an off-day, you can't wait in these games. Elvio ended up getting the ball in for McDaid's third."

Even the day's hat-trick hero, though, was spared glowing praise for his performance.

"Even Robbie probably isn't happy with his overall performance but that's Robbie," he said. "He shows up at crucial times and scores important goals for us. He got three today. He's a great lad, great servant to this club and puts in a great amount of work in every game he plays."

The only people the boss did have plenty of praise on offer for were the hosts, whose cup run finally comes to an end.

"Queen's were a credit to the University," he said. "It was a brilliant performance from them. They were disciplined and worked hard. They got through the previous round against Linfield are they were up for it again today. They had spells when they got on top, we had a spell in the second half when we got back into it and took control for a while. They had chances."