Nottingham Forest come calling for yet another Northern Ireland youngster, Coleraine’s Bobby Jack McAleese

Coleraine teenager Bobby Jack McAleese is set to become the latest young Northern Ireland star to join Nottingham Forest.

Highly rated by the Bannsiders, who are renowned for developing youth players, it is understood the 16-year-old midfielder is on his way to the EFL Championship outfit, who are chasing promotion to the Premier League.

No doubt he will receive a warm welcome from countrymen Dale Taylor, Aaron Donnelly and Jamie McDonnell who are already at the City Ground.

Defender Donnelly joined Forest from Dungannon Swifts, midfielder McDonnell moved to the two-time European Cup winners from Glentoran, while striker Taylor left Linfield to transfer to the midlands club.

All three have impressed at Under-23 level for Forest and played in the youth ranks on the international stage with 18-year-old Taylor making a first appearance for the senior Northern Ireland team at just 17 in a 1-0 victory over Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park in November.

Forest believe there is great young talent in Northern Ireland and it is understood they see Coleraine ace McAleese as the latest player from here with the potential to make the grade.

Previously with the Bertie Peacocks youth side, last year McAleese, who lives close to the Coleraine Showgrounds, was called into the Northern Ireland Under-17 training camp by Gerard Lyttle and can expect more call-ups in the future.

At the time of his inclusion in Lyttle’s squad, Coleraine Under-18 boss Martin Smith told the club website: “Bobby is is one of the best young midfield players in the country.”