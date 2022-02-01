Oisin Smyth ready for ‘fantastic opportunity’ at Oxford United as boss hails ‘very impressive’ deadline day signing

Former Swifts captain is the latest Northern Ireland talent to be snapped up by the League One club

Oisin Smyth is the latest gifted youngster from the Dungannon Swifts conveyor belt to move to England, joining Oxford United on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The League One outfit love a talent from Irish League football and have previously snapped up Gavin Whyte from Crusaders, Mark Sykes from Glenavon and Joel Cooper from Linfield.

Like that trio, Northern Ireland under-21 midfielder Smyth will relish the challenge.

Viewed as one of the top young players in the Irish Premiership, Smyth has come on leaps and bounds under the management of Dean Shiels at Stangmore Park and has the physical attributes and mindset to be a success at his new club.

Oxford beat off strong competition from Glentoran and Wrexham to land Dungannon’s captain.

The Glens were extremely keen to bring the 21-year-old to the Oval and initially made a higher offer than Oxford which included two players going the other way.

Over the weekend, though, the English club and Dungannon sealed a deal that saw Smyth travel over yesterday morning to complete the transfer for an undisclosed fee.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “Oisin’s very much one for the future.

“He is still very raw and will have to make the adjustment to full time football but he’s a very impressive young man who clearly wants to come here, learn, and make his mark. He’s a good footballer and we look forward to working with him and seeing him develop.”

Smyth, meanwhile, sees the move to a team in with a shot of promotion to the Championship as a chance to improve his game and enhance his career.

He said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve been really impressed with the facilities here and it’s definitely a club on the up. There are a lot of really good players here and I can’t wait to get out there on the training pitches, work as hard as I can, and make the most of my chance here.”

Should Smyth need any insider knowledge on coping with professional football, he can ask his uncle Pat McGibbon, formerly of Manchester United and Wigan.

Since making his senior debut for Dungannon as a teenager, Smyth has been a consistent performer for the Swifts, where he has loved his time, playing a key role in a fantastic recent run which has eased the club away from relegation trouble.

Prior to being a hero at Stangmore Park, he was an outstanding young GAA player who helped his school, St. Ronan’s College, Lurgan to lift the prestigious MacRory Cup and Hogan Cup in 2018.

Speaking about leaving the Tyrone outfit, Smyth said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to Dungannon Swifts for everything they’ve done for me. Dungannon have looked after me for almost 10 years now and I owe a lot to this club.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to move to England to play professional football and when the opportunity arose for me, I didn’t think twice of grasping it with both hands.

“I would like to thank both Dungannon Swifts and Oxford United for making this move happen in such short space of time.”

Having worked his way through the ranks at Dungannon United Youth, Smyth joins a long list of players who played in that team to move across the water such as Conor Bradley, who made history earlier this season by becoming the first player from Northern Ireland to play in a competitive first team fixture for Liverpool in 67 years.

Many at Dungannon will tell you that Smyth possesses the same professionalism and desire as teenager Bradley, who is already a full international.

Former Northern Ireland star Shiels said: “I try to be the first person in the car park for training but Oisin has beat me a couple of times. He’s the first player to arrive and last to leave the training pitch.

“My first big decision was to appoint him captain of the club as I saw his potential straight away; he was the obvious choice.

“He’s been a pleasure to work with and I wish him all the best. I will take great satisfaction watching his career develop in the years to come.”

Smyth added: “A massive thank you to Dean and the coaching staff for showing faith in me to captain this great club, I have enjoyed every minute of it. It has been an absolute honour.”

In a busy deadline day, Oxford also re-signed former loanee midfielder Marcus Browne on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough as well Smyth.

Tonight, the sixth-placed U’s travel to play second-placed Wigan Athletic in a vital League One encounter.

Robinson’s men are in for a tough test against Northern Ireland ace Josh Magennis and co but should be confident having won 7-2 at Gillingham in their last game.