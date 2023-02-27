Olajuwon Adeyemo is ready to be Newry City’s hero in survival push

Olajuwon Adeyemo isn’t a name that many Irish League followers are familiar with.

The Newry City striker is now hungry to change that after getting his first goal for the club — and he believes that the players around him will help him on that mission.

The much travelled 28-year-old, who just six years ago was on Watford’s books, had already given the Glenavon defence a warning when he had a strike ruled out for offside. They didn’t heed that and he later got in behind them midway through the first-half to score the first in a 2-0 win that ended a run of 13 games without picking up three points.

Philip Donnelly then caused the initial danger that led to John McGovern firing home the second seven minutes before the break and Adeyemo is relishing living off the service of that talent behind him in the coming weeks.

“We create a lot of chances. We have some very good players and we are well capable,” said Adeyemo.

“We have players who are very good going forward and if they can give me the ball, hopefully I can finish off their work.

“It’s just getting that belief and getting on a run.

“When you go on a bad run, everyone’s head is down and this will pick everyone back up again and get us going.”

The result moved Newry 11 points clear of Portadown at the bottom and three ahead of Dungannon Swifts, as they aim to steer themselves away from a play-off — and the significance was clear to Adeyemo

“It’s a big three points. Massive,” he said.

“It’s massive for the club in the situation that we are in battling at the bottom. It’s a big three points, very big for the club.”

Glenavon had actually looked the team most likely to break the deadlock before Newry struck.

The fact that the goal came just two minutes after Peter Campbell had to leave the field after a recurrence of the hamstring injury that also led to him being substituted against Crusaders before missing last week’s defeat to Portadown was clearly a factor, but not one that Glenavon fans were reflecting on as they booed their team off at the end of a ninth game without a win.

“It’s a big blow,” said manager Gary Hamilton.

“We saw what happened to Glentoran when Conor McMenamin went out, they won once in 10 games.

“You need your big players playing. Peter didn’t make it through the warm-up last week, he trained during the week and, after coming through two training sessions, we thought he was fine.

“He started like a house on fire but, unfortunately, it was too much of a risk and we can’t take risks.

“It was unfortunate too that he did it stretching for a tackle and not when he was running.”

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr (Baird 46, Birney (Rodgers 46), Doyle, Wallace, Garrett (Malone 69), O’Connor, Doran, Stewart, Fitzpatrick, Campbell (Prendergast 22 (Bradley 69)). Unused subs: Matthews, Lynch.

NEWRY: Brady, Moan (Martin 83), King, McGivern, N Healy, McGovern, Donnelly, Scullion, Lockhart, Hughes, Adeyemo (Carville 72). Unused subs:Halpenny, Teelan, B Healy, Martin, Lusty, Sloan.

Referee: Christopher Morrison (Belfast).

Man of the match:John McGovern

Match rating:7/10