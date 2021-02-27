'Old habits die hard': Curtis Allen praised for return to form as Coleraine go second with win over Warrenpoint

The result was enough to send the Bannsiders second, five points behind leaders Linfield as they leapfrog Larne.

Allen has been hampered by a groin injury since joining from Glentoran over the summer and vowed earlier this month to prove he is 'far from done'.

The last two games have gone a long way to the 32-year-old putting his goals where his mouth is, two goals in each to beat Carrick in midweek and Point on Saturday and take his tally for the season to five after scoring against Crusaders at the end of January.

"He's been massive this week," manager Oran Kearney admitted, speaking to BBC Sportsound. "I said to Curtis after the game, they've all been what I call Curtis Allen finishes. He has that instinct, he's that predator in and around the six yard box. That's the type of goals he has scored his whole career. We're delighted he's getting that fitness and sharpness and with that, the old habits die hard."

Kearney's side had begun the season with five defeats from their opening eight matches but since then are unbeaten in 12, winning nine.

"It's great and we don't, genuinely, look at (the table) that often," said Kearney, loathe to read too much into their current position leading the chasing pack. "Last time I looked we were eighth or nine or something off the back of a four game (losing) run, we put it right here with a win against Warrenpoint and then it kicked on.

"There are a lot of really good sides in the league at this moment and when you go from first to sixth or seventh you could sprinkle the distance between them in points.

"We just roll onto the next one. We never get too carried away or, in the few defeats at the start of the season, it was the same. Sometimes things go for and you and sometimes they don't. We've experience both this season."

Another huge bonus of the win was Ben Doherty's return to the squad after suffering a broken collarbone at the start of January.

"It's a huge bonus," said Kearney. "Ben is as good a pro as I've worked with from an attitude point of view. the way that he's gone about his rehab and, if you could say the 'best' thing about his injury if there's anything good is that it was an upper body injury. That meant he was still able to keep the legs moving and keep his fitness up.

"He said he was ready to go and it was music to my ears."

Next up for Coleraine is a home game against Portadown on Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Cliftonville beat Carrick Rangers 1-0 thanks to a Ryan Curran goal, Conor McCloskey's last minute winner saw Glenavon down Crusaders 1-0 at Seaview, Ross Redman and Shay McCartan were on target as Ballymena United won 2-1 at Portadown and Ruairi Donnelly's goal saw Glentoran win 1-0 at Dungannon Swifts.