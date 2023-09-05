Ollie Webber the shootout hero as Glentoran move on in Co Antrim Shield at Crusaders’ expense

Crusaders 0 Glentoran 0 – Glentoran win on penalties

Stand-in keeper Ollie Webber was the penalty shootout hero as Glentoran sent Crusaders packing from this season’s Co Antrim Shield.

The battle of the heavyweights went all the way after a goalless draw, and ex-Northern Ireland Under-21 keeper Webber saved spot-kicks from Jarlath O’Rourke and Philip Lowry, before Junior sealed the win for the east Belfast men, who won 4-2 on penalties.

The clash was the only first round fixture with a fourth official on duty due to a request from both clubs. The County Antrim FA wrote to clubs to reiterate that fourth officials are not mandatory at this stage of the competition, but the request was made before last week’s controversial clash between the sides, which saw three red cards dished out by referee Raymond Crangle.

Unsurprisingly, both managers made a host of changes to their starting line-ups after the weekend games. Glens boss Warren Feeney named his highly-rated son, George, on the bench, while ex-Glens and Crusaders defender Gary Smyth’s son, Casey, started for the east Belfast men.

There was precious little in the way of goalmouth entertainment in the early exchanges.

Jordan Forsythe, playing in his 350th game for the Hatchetmen, saw an early effort from distance comfortably gathered by Glens back-up keeper Webber, while at the other end, deadline day signing David Fisher saw a strike from distance blocked.

The Crues were looking the more likely to break the deadlock, however, but ex-Crystal Palace keeper Webber wasn’t tested.

O’Rourke, Jordan Owens and Jude Winchester all tried their luck from distance and, although Stephen Baxter’s men were probing, they struggled to unlock the Glens backline.

The closest anyone came to breaking the deadlock came five minutes before the break when Niall McGinn’s corner looked destined for the net with Jonny Tuffey nowhere to be seen, but Mal Smith, making his first start for the Crues against the club he left at the end of last season, glanced the ball over the bar to save the day.

Crues midfielder Winchester limped off with a knock before the interval, with Philip Lowry coming off the bench earlier than planned.

Glens boss Feeney was watching from the front row of the main stand as he served the second game of his two-game ban and he watched as his new front man Fisher latched onto a ball from McGinn before firing goalwards, but O’Rourke threw his body in the way to make a terrific block.

Then it was McGinn’s turn to threaten after pouncing on a long pass over the top on the hour mark and he controlled before firing low across goal, only for Tuffey to divert it behind for a corner.

Crusaders then had a glorious chance to win it 13 minutes from time when substitute Paul Heatley teed up James Teelan, but the ex-Newry man fluffed his lines from close-range with the goal gaping – and the contest went to the dreaded shootout where Glentoran held their nerve to progress.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Smith, Larmour, Weir, O’Rourke, Forsythe (M Kennedy 83), Anderson, Winchester (Lowry 44), Teelan, Owens, Clarke (Heatley 69).

Subs not used: Kerr, Robinson, Maguire, James.

GLENTORAN: Webber, Wightman, Kane, Russell, Burns, Smyth (Feeney 75), Locke (Palmer 59), Kelly, R Donnelly, Fisher (Junior 59), McGinn.

Subs not used: L Donnelly, Farley, Johnson.

Man of the Match: Ollie Webber (Glentoran)

Match rating: 5/10