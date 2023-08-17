Oran Kearney admits it can be tough to keep a lid on in-game emotions

Oran Kearney has only been sent off once during his time as Coleraine manager

Oran Kearney has added his voice to those raising concerns surrounding a tightening of discipline in the Irish League.

A week after the Irish FA launched their ‘Catch Yourself On’ campaign aimed at stamping out abuse of match officials, Coleraine boss Kearney insists that frustration among managers is always going to be part of the game because human error is an inevitability.

Already a string of managers in the Sports Direct Premiership have been shown yellow cards in the first three rounds of matches and Kearney — who has only been sent off once in a 12-year reign across two stints in charge of the Bannsiders — believes two-way communication can help eradicate many of the issues with referees and help to bring harmony, provided all parties approach things in the right way.

“We all want standards raised and you are trying your hardest not to get frustrated, but it does become difficult. There is no point in saying otherwise,” said Kearney.

“My language is always clean. I like to think I can approach a fourth official. I always have last season and I will keep doing it this season, but to me it’s about the way that you do that and what you say.

“I can’t deny that it gets hellish frustrating at times because some of the decisions and some of the things that happen make it really, really hard to keep a lid on it.

“To me with the rules that are there and the frustrations that are there, there will be managers heads that will roll.

“I could easily have said more at times and easily said things that I didn’t need to say and it would have been out of pure frustration.”

Former Linfield favourite Kearney speaks from vast experience as a player and manager and — like anyone else in the game — seeing decisions made during matches that, in his opinion, have been incorrect.

“There are times when you just can’t really understand or legislate for some of the things and it is hard, I don’t make any bones about it,” said Kearney, who will face league champions Larne on Saturday.

“It is tough to not say something.

“Referees are going to make mistakes and you can accept that. It is simple things. Sometimes you will see things differently and we all will see it our own way.

“We absolutely look within and we contribute to our own downfall at times, but there are just some things that are hard to accept. I appreciate that everyone is trying to do their job and all that goes with it, but we all have our own agendas too.”

Coleraine have, meanwhile, been drawn at home to Hamilton Academical in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Cliftonville will travel to Raith Rovers. The ties are due to be played on the weekend of September 9/10.