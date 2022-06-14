Oran Kearney delighted to get his man as Lee Lynch seals Coleraine switch

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has hailed the signing of versatile Lee Lynch from Larne for an undisclosed fee.

Former Republic of Ireland youth international Lynch has signed a three-year contract with the Bannsiders, who are intent on improving on last season’s disappointments when the new campaign begins.

The arrival of Lynch should certainly give them a chance of doing that. He has proved himself in the Premiership and has been admired by Kearney for a long time.

“Lee is a player I’ve always admired and someone who I’ve always been interested in signing,” said Kearney, whose side finished sixth in the table last season and failed to qualify for Europe.

“He has had a huge amount of success in his career and can play in a number of different positions, which suits us and his quality will add to what we have here.

“He’s keen to come here, hungry to kick on and we are delighted to have him on board.”

Lynch, 30, started his career at West Bromwich Albion and went on to play for Drogheda United, Sligo Rovers — where he enjoyed league and cup success — St Patrick’s Athletic, Limerick and Hamilton Academical.

In 2019, he joined Larne, helping the Inver Park team win the NIFL Championship and County Antrim Shield twice prior to the move to Coleraine.