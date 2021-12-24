Oran Kearney explains why locking Coleraine crowds out gives him ‘nightmares’ as Covid threatens to cause complications

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney admits the prospect of games being played behind closed doors gives him “nightmares” after fixtures got the go ahead to welcome spectators for the time being.

The Bannsiders are set to to face Ballymena United in a derby duel that is expected to attract a bumper crowd at Warden Street on Boxing Day.

Earlier this week, the Northern Ireland Executive gave the green light for capacity attendances until end of the calendar year but there will be a review of whether or not fresh restrictions could be implemented in January.

Crusaders’ game against Glenavon on Wednesday night was postponed due to a Covid scare at the Shore Road club, while the governing bodies in Wales and Scotland have already made the decision to limit fans at sporting events, with numerous games in England being postponed due to outbreaks of the virus.

Kearney, who lost the services of one of his players with symptoms for the midweek defeat to Glentoran at The Showgrounds, concedes that the rise in cases is “disheartening”.

“I hate behind closed doors and it gives me nightmares thinking about last season,” he said.

“Naively I had hoped all this was behind us, I honestly thought it was part of history now and we were all moving forward.

"The thought of what could possibly lie ahead is disheartening, to be honest.

“At the end of the day, everybody’s health and safety is vitally important. Our crowds have been brilliant and the effort that we’ve put in behind the scenes, all aspects, has been phenomenal. To cut all that out is hard to even comprehend.”

Coleraine are without a win in their last five Premiership assignments — a period in which they have scored just once — and are 12 points adrift of leaders Linfield ahead of their festive derby with the Sky Blues.

Kearney, however, has full faith that his players can turn the tide and make a return to winning ways.

“We’re all in the game long enough to know that you take the rough with the smooth,” he added. “In the last three or four games, there have been a clatter of decisions that have gone against us and probably our inability to have that bit of calm in front of goal.

“Bar the Crusaders game, we’ve created the same amount of chances in all the games this season. However, earlier in the season we were putting the ball in the net and now we’re not.

“We’ve a great bunch in there. We’ve a cracking changing room of boys who want the best and give it everything. The effort levels are always on the money, but we’ve just got to stick together and keep working at it.”

The League Cup finalists have been heavily linked with a deal for Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry but Kearney remarked that the market has “grossly changed” in recent times.

“We are always interested in players but it’s hard to do business,” he stated. “The market has been grossly changed in the last couple of years in terms of what the old market would have looked like. Now you’ve got to cut your cloth accordingly.

“January has always been a decent month for us, we are always looking for people who can improve us, but the market makes it really tough.”