Oran Kearney in new deal at Coleraine

Staying power: Oran Kearney is all smiles after agreeing his new Coleraine deal. Credit: David Cavan

The new contract sees the Ballymoney man commit himself to the Showgrounds side until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Kearney. who enjoyed a spell managing St Mirren in 2018-19, is currently in his second stint in charge at The Showgrounds and has managed the club on 439 occasions.

Under his leadership, the Bannsiders have tasted success in the Irish Cup and League Cup, as well as qualifying for Europe on four separate occasions.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry believes Kearney can help the Bannsiders maintain their challenge for honours in the years ahead.

“The board of directors are delighted that Oran has signed this new contract,” he said. “The offer has been on the table for quite some time but we wanted to put our full focus into ending the season well.

“Our success in recent seasons is well documented and we believe that Oran can take us even further. This is an exciting time for Coleraine Football Club both on and off the pitch with the redevelopment plans and we want Oran to be a central part of that.”