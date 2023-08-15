Oran Kearney respects Carrick Rangers’ trajectory under Stuart King

Carrick Rangers are right to set their sights on another record-breaking season — so says the man hoping to extend their wait for a first league win of the new campaign.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney looked on with interest as his counterpart at Taylors Avenue bolstered his squad with four key signings in the summer.

Danny Purkis will bring a major goal threat after his arrival from Glentoran, while Albert Watson, Joe Crowe and Andrew Mitchell, who has been signed on a permanent basis, have added immense experience as well as undoubted ability to a Carrick squad that has already been on the up over the last couple of seasons.

Since arriving at the club in the summer of 2021, King has consistently raised the bar at the Gers. In both his seasons in charge, he has led Carrick to a record number of wins and highest ever top-flight points accumulated and, with the squad strengthened in all departments, Kearney knows exactly the challenge that awaits his team on Tuesday night.

“We have had a lot of ding-dongs with Carrick both home and away and I am sure this one will be no different,” said Kearney.

“They have signed brilliantly. They have signed top, top players.

“I have heard it mentioned about them bettering the season that they had last season and with the players they have signed, I can’t see why they wouldn’t be aiming for that.

“The quality of the player and the experience of the players that he has signed are really, really good.”

Coleraine have a perfect record after only games, beating both Ballymena United and Loughgall 2-1 to top the early table. Staying there is a different prospect.

Already results across the Sports Direct Premiership suggest that every point will be hard earned and while the bottom six took very little off the top six last term, it could be very different this time around.

“It’s always tough at Carrick — it’s tough everywhere in this League,” said Kearney.

“I know it’s starting to get repetitive managers saying all the time that there are no easy games, but the proof is there and any game that we play, I can’t remember any team that rolled over and said ‘there you go, there’s your points’.”